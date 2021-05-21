Shackin’ Up for the Summer … at Crabby’s Suds and Seafood

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Seafood Gumbo ($7.99): If you aren’t big on cream soups, the seafood gumbo is a great alternative. Packed with big chunks of crab and with a nice kick to it, I thoroughly enjoyed my cup of gumbo. Is it the most authentic version of Louisiana gumbo I have ever tasted? No. But that’s OK.

Lobsta Roll ($18.99): Piled into a fantastic split-top brioche bun, the Lobsta Roll was served hot and loaded with butter, which I prefer to the cold style, which is really more of a lobster salad than anything. The meat itself was a bit more shredded than I normally enjoy, but the flavor overall was top notch, so I was able to look past that.

Steamed Dungeness Crab Clusters (Market Price): Crabs don’t come cheap anywhere, but Dungeness are often the best deal on a menu as they are incredibly sweet and flavorful and often a bit less pricy than some of their crab cousins like snow or king. A pound-and-a-half ran me $38.99 at Crabby’s, and they were worth every penny.