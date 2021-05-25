McCullough’s reflects golf resurgence in South Jersey

McCullough’s has enough yardage to satisfy long-ball hitters from the back tees, yet is short enough for high-handicap players.

There are four tee boxes ranging from 6,535 yards from the tips to 4,962 from the most forward set.

How it playsOver the years, golfers have ranked the 10th and 12th holes, both par 4s, as the most difficult. They are the longest par 4s on the course, requiring a strong tee shot, often a low iron into the green and a good putting performance.

The 10th plays 437 yards from the third set of tees that most people will use. Stay right-center on the fairway on the drive, if possible. Avoid fescue on the left. It is designed after Royal Dornoch Hole 14 in Scotland.

The green is elevated, and the surface slopes left to right. A pin placement on the right side will constitute a tough putting assignment.

There are no bunkers on the 10th, but the combination of length and the sloping green gives the hole character.