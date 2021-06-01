Hungry? Here's where to eat in Atlantic County

Topgolf Swing Suite. Topgolf Swing Suite is an immersive social experience offering eleven private bays to play and a massive bar, overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, where you can enjoy outstanding food and beverage service. Create unforgettable experiences with friends and family unlike anywhere else in Atlantic City.

Villain & Saint. Villain & Saint is a cultural gathering spot that accommodates rockers of all stripes- young and old, with a taste for the conventional or radical, looking for frivolity or hardcore. It serves as a rock n’ roll music hall and eatery located in the heart of Ocean Resort Casino. Rock out with bass pumping live shows from Atlantic City favorites four days a week. But it’s not a total stand-up scene: there’s plenty of comfortable seating for getting your groove on! With a simple pub menu of wings, cheese fries, mussels and hummus plates, there is something for everyone.