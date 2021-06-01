Hungry? Here's where to eat in Atlantic County

Check out these yummy AC Weekly-area dining options.
ATLANTIC CITY
For casino restaurants and independent establishments located within casino properties, including restaurants located inside The Quarter at the Tropicana and at The Playground. For more restaurant info, go to ACWeekly.com
Atlantic City Bar & Grill. 1219 Pacific Ave. (Corner of S.Carolina and Pacific). 609-348-8080. ACBarAndGrill.com. Lobster, pizza, BBQ baby back ribs and more.
A.C. Bottle Company and The Iron Room. 648 N. Albany Ave. 609-348-6400. ACBottleCompany.com. Restaurant and bar specializing in small plates paired with craft beverages. Bar/lounge has frequent live music.
Blue Water Grille of FantaSea Resorts. The Flag Ship Hotel, 60 N. Maine Ave., A.C. Open for breakfast, lunch or dinner. American-style cuisine. Fantasea Resorts.com/Flagship.
Bombay Indian Restaurant. 3003 English Creek Ave Ste E2 EHT. Catering, take-out and vegan menu available.
Com Ga Ninh Kieu 1124 Atlantic Ave., A.C. 609-572-9211. Vietnamese Cuisine served Mon. - Fri. 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.; Sat. and Sun. 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. Free parking. ComGaNinhKieu.com
Ducktown Tavern. 2400 Atlantic Ave. 609-449-1212. DuckTownTavernAC.com. Open 24/7. Serving breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night dining.
Girasole Ristorante. 3108 Pacific Ave. 609-345-5554. GirasoleAC.com. Mediterranean and Italian cuisine.
Hard Rock Cafe Atlantic City. 1000 Boardwalk, A.C. Rock ’n’ roll-themed chain with a high-energy vibe serving burgers & American classics. HardRock.com
Kelsey and Kim’s. 201 Melrose Ave. 609-350-6800. KelseyAndKim.com. Classic soul food with a twist, including fried chicken and waffles.
Kelsey’s. 1545 Pacific Ave. 609-344-2200. KelseysAC.com Soul food restaurant with live music.
Little Saigon. 2801 Arctic Ave. 609-347-9119. Authentic Vietnamese and vegetarian cuisine.
La Petite Creperie. Tropicana. 2831 Boardwalk. 609-345-0158. French Creperie located in the quarter at Tropicana offering a variety of sweet, savory and breakfast crepes, Belgian waffles, and luxury ice cream.
Los Amigos. 1926 Atlantic Ave., A.C. A fine collection of tequilas and margaritas. Vegan menu. Happy hour, lunch and dinner available. LosAmigosRest.com.
Mexico Restaurant. 3810 Ventnor Ave. 609-344-0366. Cocktail lounge serving authentic Mexican and beer.
Pic-A-Lilli Pub. 231 S. Tennessee Ave., A.C. “Best wings on the planet” — Press of A.C. PicALilliAC.com
Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse. 2020 Atlantic Ave., A.C. 609-344-5833. RuthsChris-AtlanticCity.com. Corn-fed USDA Prime Midwest beef, specialty chops, seafood, award-winning wine list.
Setaara Restaurant. 2322 Arctic Ave. in Atlantic City. 609-246-7704. Afghan-French restaurant it offers exotic, yet inviting fine dining with a side of worldly adventure. SetaaraAC.com
Scannicchio’s Restaurant at Lefty’s. 2647 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City 609-348-6378. In business for over 35 years. Italian specialties; known particularly for their amazing veal dishes. Scannicchio.com
Tun Tavern. 2 Convention Blvd. 609-347-7800. TunTavern.com. A.C.’s first steakhouse and brewery, now serving lunch, dinner and late-night snacks.
Vagabond Kitchen + Tap House. 672 North Trenton Ave., A.C. Family-friendly tavern with live music, karaoke nights, hearty American fare & an outdoor patio. VagabondAC.com
Wingcraft Kitchen & Beer Bar. 2010 Baltic Ave. 609-541-2799. 50 crafted beers, 12 homemade wing sauces, an all-natural burger blend, brick-oven pizzas, flatbreads.
Wonder Bar. 3701 Sunset Ave., A.C. Pub serving American bar fare and drinks in a lively space with an outdoor deck overlooking the water. WonderBaracnj.com
BRIGANTINE
Andre’s Wine Bar & Grill. 1312 W. Brigantine Ave. 266-1124 Serving pizza, subs, steaks, Italian dinners and more. AndresBrigantine.com.
Cellar 32. Entree and tapas style restaurant, bar and package goods store. Open daily from 10 a.m. TheCellar32.com.
The Cove. 3700 Brigantine Blvd. 609-264-5740.Great food, amazing drinks, live entertainment, package goods. TheCoveBrig.com
Cordivari’s Restuarant. 3004 W. Brigantine Ave. 609-264-5909. Serving dinners featuring homemade pasta made fresh daily. BYO. CordivarisRestaurant.com
Goochie Brothers. 4208 Harbor Beach Blvd. 266-3100. Italian cuisine and pizzeria. GoochieBrothers.com.
Laguna Grill & Rum Bar. 1400 Ocean Ave Brigantine. Beach front dining, live music, Jersey fresh seafood and an outstanding Beach Bar are just the start of your experience at Laguna Grill. Indoor and outdoor dining areas and bars as well as wedding and event space make Laguna Grill a one-of property. LagunaGrillandRumBar.com
Mad Dog Morgan’s. 3004 W. Brigantine Ave. 266-6200. Home of Mad Dog’s famous cheesesteak. Open daily from 7 a.m. MadDogMorgans.com.
St. George’s Pub. 4282 Harbor Beach Blvd. Open 24/7 Steaks, seafood, pasta, pub fare. StGeorgesPubBrigantine.com.
Yuki Hana. 3628 Brigantine Blvd. Japanese/ Chinese restaurant with a full sushi bar.
DOWNBEACH (Ventnor, Margate & Longport)
Barrels. 9 S. Granville Ave., Margate. 609-823-4400. BarrelsFoods.com. Italian food.
Best Bites. 5213 Ventnor Ave. 609-822-8800. Fine American and Greek cuisine. Smoothies and bubble tea.
Bubbies Bistro. 5205 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 609-822-7200. Italian and Mediterranean culinary qualities with a menu that follows strict kosher protocol BubbiesBistro.com
Cardinal Bistro. 6525 Ventnor Ave. 609-541-4633. Homey feel with food that pulls from eclectic flavor profiles. Open Thursday through Sunday, dinner from 5pm.
Downbeach Deli. 8 S. Essex Ave., Margate. 609-823-7310. DownbeachDeli.net. Huge array of breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Maynard’s Café. 9306 Amherst Ave., Margate. 609-822-8423. MaynardsCafe.com. Lunch and dinner specials. Starlight Garden bar.
Margate Food Truck. 7903 Ventnor Ave., Margate. 609-350-6525. Painted to look like a food truck, this quirky restaurant offers burgers, empenadas and more.
Miyako. 9210 Ventnor Ave., Margate. 609-822-4759. MiyakoMargate.com. Authentic Japanese cuisine.
Saltwater Simply Italian. 9401 Ventnor Ave., Margate. 609-289-8078. Selection of traditional italian food.
Sofia. 9314Amherst Ave., Margate. 609-822-9111. SofiaOfMargate.com. Authentic Mediterranean and Continental cuisine.
Tipsy Taco and Tequila Bar. 9401 Ventnor Ave., Margate. 609-541-4133. Authentic Mexican food with full-service bar, featuring specialty Margaritas.
Tomatoe’s. 9300 Amherst Ave., Margate. 609-822-7535. TomatoesMargate.com. Eclectic menu highlights seafood entrees.
Ventura’s Greenhouse. 106 Benson Ave., Margate. 609-822-0140. VenturasGreenhouse.com Cafe and Tiki deck open 11am daily. Lunch and dinner specials and late-night fare.
Yama Fusion Japanese. 5305 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. 822-8007. Sushi and sashimi. Eat in or take out. Seafood, beef and chicken with daily specials.
MAINLAND
Assaggio. 500 W. White Horse Pike, Pomona. 609-965-3303. AssaggioGalloway.com. Italian cuisine.
Atlantic City Country Club / Tap Room Grille. 1 Leo Fraser Dr., Northfield. 609-236-4465. ACCountryClub.com. Happy hour at Tap Room.
Atlantic City Sub Shop. Heather Croft Sq., Northfield. 609-646-7799. AtlanticCitySubShops.com. Eat-in, takeout, delivery, party trays.
Baia Restaurant. 998 Bay Ave., Somers Point. Baia Restaurant.com. 609-926-9611. Italian-Coastal cuisine with three waterfront decks. Seasonal.
Bay Avenue Sushi. 718 Bay Ave., Somers Point. 609-601-8822. BayAveSushi.com. Sushi, sashimiand teriyaki.
BH Kitchen for Belhaven Campgrounds. 1213 Route 542. 609-965-2827. Great pizza and fare within Belhaven Campgrounds.
Caroline’s By the Bay. 450 Bay Ave., Somers Point. 927-9007. Speciality sandwiches and seafood platters.
Celina’s Mulberry Market & Grille Sunrise Plaza, 68 W. Jimmie Leeds Rd., Galloway. 609-404-1700.
Charlie’s Bar & Restaurant. 800 Shore Road., Somers Pt. 927-3663. CharliesCar.com. Popular buffalo wings. No credit cards.
Chickie’s and Pete’s. 6055 Black Horse Pike, EHT. 609-272-1930. ChickiesAndPetes.com Sports-themed bar/restaurant famous for its wings, crabs and Philly-style sandwiches.
Clancy’s by the Bay. 101 E. Maryland Ave., Somers Point. 609-927-6969. ClancysByThe Bay.com. Apps, salads, soups, sandwiches, entrees, desserts.
Cousin Mario’s. 5401 Harding Hwy (Rt. 40), Mays Landing. 609-625-2523. Cousin Marios.com. Pizza & Italian.
Crabby’s Suds & Seafood. 1413 Boulevard, State Hwy. 50, Mays Landing. 609-625-2722. CrabbysSeafoodAndSuds.com Award-winning blue-claw crabs year-round & weekday specials.
Crab Trap. 2 Broadway, Somers Point. 609-927-7377. TheCrabTrap.com. Fresh seafood, soups, steaks and desserts. Live entertainment.
El Tipico Mexican Taqueria. 560 New Road, Somers Point. 609-653-8226. Fresh and flavorful Oaxacan-style Mexican food.
Fred & Ethel’s Lantern Light Tavern. Historic Towne of Smithville, Route 9 and Moss Mill Road. 609-652-0544. FredAndEthelsTavern.com Casual family dining.
Ginza Japanese Restaurant. 6708 Black Horse Pike, EHT. 609-383-2588. (Ginza II located in English Creek Shopping Center, EHT. 609-383-3999. Hibachi steakhouse and sushi bar.
Gourmet Italian Cuisine. 324 S. Pitney Road, Galloway. 609-652-1398. GourmetItalianCuisine.com Serving authentic Italian food and fine wines.
Grilled Cheese & Crab Cake Co. 55 W. Laurel Drive, Somers Point. Homemade crab cakes, soups and grilled cheeses. GrilledCheeseAndCrabCakeCo.com
JD’s Pub & Grille. 45 S. New York Road, Galloway Twp. 404-9000. Classic pub fare plus a full dinner menu.
Joe’s Restaurant. 131 Jordan Road, Somers Pt. 609-927-4637. Greek specialties.
Jo Jo’s Italian Grille. Black Horse Pike & Main St., Pleasantville. 609-646-8332 and at 6106 Black Horse Pike, EHT. 641-8332. JoJosItaliangrille.com. Homemade Italian.
Kelsey & Kim’s Soul Food. 52 N. Main St., Pleasantville. 609- 484-8448. KelseyAndKim.com. Classic southern-style soul food with a twist.
La PizzaTega. Linwood Greene, Rt. 9, Linwood. 609-653-8442. LaPizzaTega.com. Serving seafood, veal, pasta, steak, subs and salads.
LB One. 6605 Black Horse Pike. 609-813-2092. LB-One.biz. Steakhouse, cocktails, salad bar, signature desserts.
Manco & Manco Pizza. 8th Street and the Boardwalk; 9th Street and the Boardwalk; 12th Street and the Boardwalk, O.C.; Ocean Heights Shopping Center, Somers Point. Traditional thin and crispy cheese and tomato sauce pizza. MancosPizza.com
Maplewood Inn. 1470 White Horse Pike, Hammonton. 609-561-9621. Maplewood.com. Italian specialties and world’s best spaghetti.
Maplewood Mays Landing. 6126 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. 609-625-1181. Maplewood.me. Italian and seafood.
The Nizam’s. 6666 Black Horse Pike, EHT. Authentic Indian cuisine where freshness meets quality and ethnicity. Holiday parties and off-premise catering available. TheNizams.com
Romeo DiBona’s Italian American. 2 Bethel Road, Somers Point. 609-365-8032. Italian American cuisine. Sub shop, Italian restaurant, market and deli, fresh pasta and subs for you to eat or take out, offer you prepared heat-and-eat meals, or just look in the case and pick fresh salads, imported cheeses and other Italian staples to make a more authentic meal yourself at home.
Smithville Inn. Rt. 9 and Moss Mill Road, Smithville. Elegant, sophisticated dining and exceptional cuisine. SmithvilleInn.com
Steve’s Grilled Cheese & Quesadilla Co. Hamilton Mall, Mays Landing. 609-241-1037. Fresh food only, french fries are hand cut and sauces and toppings are all home made. Now 6 locations. Delivery available. StevesGrilledCheese.com
Tony’s Baltimore Grill. 2800 Atlantic Ave., A.C. and 2110 New Road, Linwood. Late-night pizzeria dishes up classic pies & Italian comfort eats in an old-school interior. TonysBaltimoreGrill.com
Oyster Creek Inn. 41 N. Oyster Creek Road Leeds Point. 609-652-8565. OysterCreekInnNJ.com.
CASINOS
BALLY’S
609-340-2000
Buca di Beppo. Homestyle Italian cuisine served family style. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Guy Fieri’s Chophouse. World class cuts of beef in a relaxed atmosphere from the off-the-hook superstar chef.
Harry’s Oyster Bar & Seafood. Owned by A.C. restaurateurs Maureen Shay and Frank Dougherty. Features extensive raw bar and fresh seafood.
Johnny Rockets. 609-340-0099 Retro ‘50s-style Boardwalk restaurant.
Noodle Village. Offering an extensive selection of authentic Chinese & Vietnamese comfort foods.
QUICK BITES
AT BALLY’S
Collection of quick bites
Bally’s Beach Bar. Great food, great drinks, and music all night long. Opens May 21st.
Dunkin’ Donuts. Visit Dunkin’ Donuts for your favorite fresh-brewed coffee and delicious donuts and sandwiches.
Sack O' Subs. Using only the freshest Italian meats, cold cuts and USDA Choice Black Angus beef. Every sub features locally made Atlantic City-style Italian sub rolls, which are world-renowned for their taste and texture and are baked fresh daily.
Sportsbook Lounge. Curated food and beverage menu, with modern, pub-style fare ranging from Truffle Tots and Smash Burgers to Spicy Edamame and their Curveball Club sandwich, smothered with Basil Aioli. Guests can also treat themselves to a selection of craft and local beers at the iPourIt® self-pour beverage dispenser beer wall, along with thoughtful specialty cocktails.
BORGATA
1-866-317-1000
Angeline. Iron Chef Michael Symon’s ode to classic Italian food — simple, bold, fresh and served with prideful attention to detail.
Bobby Flay Steak. A variety of regional steaks and seafood.
Borgata Baking Company. In the Retail Piazza. From Executive Pastry Chef Thaddeus DuBois. Napoleons, fine baked goods including cheesecake and éclair, high-end Nespresso espresso and Bucks County Coffee Co., warm breakfast pastries and sandwiches.
Borgata Buffet. Extensive buffet menu for breakfast, brunch lunch and dinner.
Bread + Butter. Griddled sandwiches served with an array of premiere beverages and desserts.
Izakaya. A modern Japanese pub from Chef Michael Schulson.
Old Homestead Steak House. Domestically raised, hand-massaged Kobe beef is the signature dish of this steakhouse.
Sunroom. Lobby restaurant of The Water Club features tapas, small bites.
The Marketplace Eatery. Enjoy the inviting atmosphere where you are encouraged to taste and experience an abundance of fine cheeses, charcuterie, olive oil, traditional balsamic vinegars, fresh cut Talluto’s pasta, handmade mozzarella, Potito’s cannolis, Italian cookies and LaVazza Coffee from the coffee bar.
The Metropolitan. French bistro-style cafe serves classic and contemporary American dishes.
28 West Bar and Bites. Menu of upscale casual fare.
Wolfgang Puck American Grille. Contemporary American cuisine in an upscale setting. Always full of flavor.
CAESARS
609-348-4411
Betty’s Back Room. Seafood, steaks and pastas by the same chef at Nero’s Italian Steakhouse, located in the “back room” of Nero’s. Fab cocktails and live music, too. It just may be the best kept secret in town.
Café Roma. Quick bite or an epic meal, there’s no restaurant in town as diverse and reasonably priced as Café Roma. Award winning Burgers, spicy Buffalo wings, cheesesteak spring rolls, shrimp cocktail, steamed clams, big sandwiches and more. Huge selection of beer and cocktails. And for our early risers, enjoy all-you-can-eat at our tasty breakfast buffet.
Gordon Ramsay’s Pub & Grill. Authentic British Pub experience. Menu features British Pub favorites like Scotch Egg, Shepherd’s Pie, Ale-Battered Fish & Chips, Bangers & Mash, and the famous Hell’s Kitchen Beef Wellington.
KWI Noodle House. Casual diners can savor the pleasures of trend-forward Asian cuisine. Ingredients familiar and exotic co-mingle to create taste sensations like Chilean sea bass steamed with a trinity of soy, scallions and ginger.
Morton’s. 609-449-1044. Mortons.com. Steakhouse with an a la carte menu features steaks, fish and salads.
Nero’s Italian Steakhouse. Italian Specialties Prime steaks and seafood. This restaurant serves up farm to table specials on a daily basis.
Palace Court Buffet. Updated with a carving station, seafood station, Asian station, stone fired pizza, sushi, decadent desserts.
Tazza. Coffee bar located in the heart of the hotel lobby. Always tasty, always open, Tazza embodies the spirit of Rome, serving Lavazza coffee drinks, pastries, hearty breakfast bagels & croissants in the morning, fresh salads & innovative sandwiches for lunch and dinner, and fresh baked desserts.
THE PLAYGROUND
Buddakan. 609-674-0100. BuddakanAC.com.Restaurant includes twilight sky or “opium den- style” dining nooks.
The Continental. 609-674-8300, ContinentalAC.com. An “outdoor” patio bar with signature drinks and sunken fire-pit lounge.
Phillips Seafood. 609-348-2273. Serving Maryland-style seafood and world-famous crab cakes. Lunch and dinner served seven days/week, featuring open expedition kitchen.
Souzai Sushi & Sake. 609-348-4443. Country-style Japanese restaurant. Intimate setting, sushi menu, unique sake cocktails.
GOLDEN NUGGET
1-800-777-1177
The Buffet. Offers all of your traditional favorites.
Bean and Bread. Serving freshly brewed coffee, paninis, salads and fresh fruit. Bean and Bread, now serving pastries and bagels, lunch and dinner. Open 24 hours.
Chart House. Fresh seafood, prime rib, steaks. 609-340-5030. Chart-House.com.
Grotto. Authentic Italian classics. Enjoy fresh antipasti, spectacular chicken, veal and fish entrees, and delicious homemade pastas.
Lillie’s Asian Cuisine. Located on the casino floor adjacent to the Asian gaming pit, features noodle bowls, sushi and sashimi. Cantonese, Szechwan and pan-Asian cuisine.
The Grill. Quick fare with pizzas, hotdogs, burgers, sandwiches, salads and more.
Michael Patrick’s Brasserie. Ultra-chic European style brasserie that serves an upscale, eclectic menu for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
The Chocolate Box. Visit the Chocolate Box located in the retail corridor, featuring gourmet hand-made truffles, chocolate dipped strawberries and pretzels.
The Buffet. All-you-can-eat spread on our classic Atlantic City buffets. For breakfast, lunch and dinner, you’ll always have the option to eat a little or feast on a lot.
Vic & Anthony’s Steakhouse. Routinely voted one of America’s 10 best steakhouses with succulent beef, lobster and unique appetizers.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City
609-449-1000
Council Oak Fish. For upscale dining in an intimate setting, guests can make a reservation at Council Oak Fish. Freshest catches sourced by local fishermen with an a la carte menu focused on ocean-to-table fare, with tableside caviar service and a fire-burning kitchen.
Kuro. Japanese restaurant, featuring contemporary artisanal dishes using locally sourced and imported ingredients directly from Japan. Menu items boast bold and complex flavors that are balanced and harmonious and designed with sharing in mind.
YOUYU Noodle Bar. Freshly made noodles and savory broths inspired by Asian street food.
Sugar Factory. Sugar Factory is known the world over for its celebrity-endorsed Couture Pops, which have turned sweets into the latest designer accessory.
Il Mulino. Rustic Italian flavors will be served at Il Mulino, spotlighting Old World Italian food made with quality fish, lamb, and cured meats along with fresh homemade cheeses and pasta.
Fresh Harvest Buffet. Fresh Harvest Buffet is the place to embark on a culinary tour of the world where every meal is a show-stopping chef’s performance. Fresh Harvest Buffet brings guests live-action cooking and carving stations, brick oven pizzas, dim sum, delicious desserts and everything in between.
Hard Rock Cafe. A 400-seater serving up nothing but the hits, the Atlantic City Hard Rock Cafe brings guests all the most famous fare we’re known for, plus some unique dishes exclusive to our boardwalk location. Bite into something savory, and order up some room service if you’re feeling indulgent.
HARRAH’S RESORT
609-441-5000
AC Burger Co. Features classic, American eats with modern flavor. Choose from a variety of burgers, soups, salads, sandwiches, sausages, shakes and appetizers.
Café Tazza. You’re in for a treat at Cafe Tazza, located in the heart of the hotel lobby at Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City.
Coastal Craft Kitchen + Bar. Modern kitchen + bar featuring small plates, sandwiches, a raw bar and large plates. Designed to be the perfect place to kick off your night out!
Guy’s Sammich Joint. Enjoy hot and cold sandwiches, bugers, salads and more!
Martorano’s. Classic Italian from Steve Martorano, the “Godfather of Italian-American cooking.”
McCormick & Schmick’s. More than 30 different varieties of fresh seafood featured on a menu that changes twice daily.
The Steakhouse. Gourmet restaurant offers a raw-bar, roast prime rib, shrimp Wellington and more.
Oshi Sushi & Sake. Featuring an array of creative sushi rolls.
Pin-Up Pizza. Enjoy pizza by the slice or order a whole pie! Your new favorite pizza place is available now in the Food Court.
Waterfront Buffet. Dining stations from around the world are represented such as American, Asian, Italian.
Veracruz. Tapas, Tacos & Cocktails.
OCEAN RESORT CASINO
866-50-OCEAN
Amada. Rustic-chic, tapas style restaurant and bar has embraced the rich traditions of Spanish cuisine, showcasing the authentic taste of Andalucía. Special menu offerings may include a whole roasted suckling pig, lobster paella and a chef’s tasting menu.
American Cut. Whether it’s happy hour with friends or a delicious steak dinner with a colleague, American Cut is a divine choice no matter the occasion. American Cut features steakhouse staples, as well as specialties like surf & turf for two, 30-day dry aged Tomahawk chop and 2-pound chili lobster. Other features include the property’s largest wine list, a robust scotch selection and a craft cocktail list that includes offerings like the OG Plank Smoked Old Fashioned.
Dolce Mare. Dolce Mare is a modern Italian restaurant that captures the effortless elegance of seaside dining. Whether lingering over a Negroni or a decadent meal with the best ocean views in Atlantic City. Enjoy menu items such as handcrafted pastas, seafood risotto, and meatballs over creamy polenta.
Café 500. Café 500 is Ocean’s 24-hour restaurant. The menu features favorites such as eggs, omelets and pancakes for breakfast, salads, deli sandwiches and burgers for lunch as well as traditional entrees for dinner. The late-night menu showcases a bit of everything so cravings are satisfied no matter the time of day.
Distrito. Distrito by Jose Garces is a vibrant celebration of the culture and cuisine of Mexico City. Grab a street taco or some nachos from the Distrito Taco Truck, choose from a variety of tequilas and cocktails from the bar, then grab a seat at one of the picnic tables and enjoy!
Harper’s. Harper’s is the brunch destination of Ocean Resort Casino. This traditional bistro sits in a comfortable location with views of the skyline and gardens. Harper’s brunch menu includes breakfast options such as lobster frittata, bacon-pecan sticky bun and liege style waffles, and lunch offerings like roasted beet and burrata salad and the grilled summer veg sandwich.
SkyCafe. SkyCafe is the destination for relaxed fun and delicious food. Soak in the ambiance as you watch the bar TV, relax on the pool deck or overlook the ocean. Traditional plates such as burgers, sandwiches, fruit plates and wings are available. SkyCafe will offer a full, seasonal bar menu along with fresh ingredients, craft beer options, full wine list and a trendy selection of crafted cocktails. Brighten up your day at SkyCafe.
Topgolf Swing Suite. Topgolf Swing Suite is an immersive social experience offering eleven private bays to play and a massive bar, overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, where you can enjoy outstanding food and beverage service. Create unforgettable experiences with friends and family unlike anywhere else in Atlantic City.
Villain & Saint. Villain & Saint is a cultural gathering spot that accommodates rockers of all stripes- young and old, with a taste for the conventional or radical, looking for frivolity or hardcore. It serves as a rock n’ roll music hall and eatery located in the heart of Ocean Resort Casino. Rock out with bass pumping live shows from Atlantic City favorites four days a week. But it’s not a total stand-up scene: there’s plenty of comfortable seating for getting your groove on! With a simple pub menu of wings, cheese fries, mussels and hummus plates, there is something for everyone.
Wahlburgers. There is no better feeling than sitting at the table together, sharing good food, a few laughs and lots of love. At Wahlburgers we share a bit of that feeling every day with every guest. Our hospitality comes from the heart. Our chef-inspired menu offers delicious burgers and so much more made with only fresh ground beef, high-quality ingredients and lots of love. Join the Wahlburgers family. Stop in, sit down, and make memories with us.
Zhen Bang Noodle & Sushi. Zhen Bang Noodle & Sushi offers the ultimate foodie an unforgettable dining experience. An open kitchen design allows diners the ability to view the woks firing up and steaming bowls of pho. There is a vast selection of sake by the bottle as well half bottles of wine and bottled beers selections. Zhen Bang Noodle & Sushi showcases items from a variety of Asian cuisines; Japanese, Vietnamese, and Chinese.
RESORTS
609-344-6000
Breadsticks Cafe & Grill. From the cinnamon swirl french toast, hand-crafted Burgers, hot and cold Sandwiches, to mouth watering Steaks, and Breadsticks. Located on the Dining Level.
Cielo Wine Bar. Small bites menu from Clams Casino and Calamari Fritti to red gravy-soaked meatball sliders. Pair your menu picks with exciting wines from California, Italy and Argentina.
Capriccio. 1-800-932-0734. Zagat Award-winning genuine Italian cuisine, overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. Sunday served brunch weekly.
Eastwind. Classically prepared appetizers, entrees and delicious bowls of noodle soup in an elegant, yet relaxed atmosphere right off the casino floor.
Gallagher’s Steakhouse. 609-340-6555. Renowned New York City steakhouse, home to the New York Strip Steak.
Gallagher’s Burger Bar. Signaure dry-aged sirloin burgers prepared on a wood fire, with a wide array of available toppings.
LandShark Bar & Grill. The only year-round full-service bar and restaurant on the sand side of the Boardwalk.
Margaritaville. 609-431-4166. Live entertainment weekly. Island-Inspired atmosphere, full menu and frozen concoctions. Find your ‘lost shaker of salt.’
TROPICANA
609-340-4000
Chickie’s & Pete’s Crab House and Sports Bar. Philly’s favorite full-service restaurant and sports bar, with its equally famous crabs and crab fries just off Tropicana’s casino floor.
Il Verdi. Upscale gourmet Italian cuisine presented in elegant ambiance.
Golden Dynasty. Traditional Chinese cuisine, Cantonese specialties and exotic delicacies by Chef Ching.
Olon. Jose Garces’ Tropicana restaurant featuring South American seafood dishes and more.
Okatshe. Japanese small plates, ramen, sushi and sake in a speakeasy setting.
TROPICANA’S
THE MARKETPLACE
A Dam Good Deli. Mom and Pop-style deli featuring variety of overstuffed sandwiches & homemade soups.
Boardwalk Favorites Ice Cream. Featuring Hot Belgium waffles, specialty crepes, fresh donuts, homemade ice cream, fresh fruit smoothies, milk shakes, floats and more.
Casa Taco & Tequila Bar. Mexi-can favorites such as fresh fish tacos and tableside guacamole.
Fiesta Buffet. Surf & Turf Fiesta Buffet impresses with the satisfying variety of its selections. Enjoy all you can eat seafood featuring Snow Crab Legs and a multitude of selections from the American, Asian, Italian, and hand-carved beef stations.
Hooters. Seafood, burgers and “nearly world-famous” chicken wings served by Hooters girls.
Perry’s Pizza. Authentic pizzeria with Italian specialties.
Seaside Café. Its extensive menu includes pizza from an authentic Italian oven.
Tony Luke’s. Bite into the “real taste of South Philly” with renowned cheesesteaks and other top notch sandwiches.
THE QUARTER
AT TROPICANA
A Dam Good Sports Bar. 609-347-7770. Catch your favorite game while enjoying the wide-ranging menu.
Broadway Burger Bar and Grill. Gourmet burgers cooked over open flame including the signature 24-oz. Hubcap Burger. Full service bar and live entertainment.
Carmine’s. 609-572-9300. The renowned New York family-style Italian institution serves southern Italian appetizers, entrees and desserts.
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar. 609-348-6700. CubaLibreRestaurant.com. Classic and contemporary Cuban dishes and cocktails. Brunch, dinner and late dining served daily.
La Petite Creperie. French Creperie located in the quarter at Tropicana offering a variety of sweet, savory and breakfast crepes, Belgian waffles, and luxury ice cream.
The Palm. 609-344-7256. The Palm.com. Known for its aged prime beef, Nova Scotia lobsters and outstanding American and Italian dishes.
P.F. Chang’s China Bistro 348-4600. Traditional Chinese cuisine, with innovative creations influenced by modern Asian.
Rí-Rá Irish Pub & Restaurant. 348-8600. Authentic pub fare and modern interpretations of classic Irish dishes.
Zeytinia. A gourmet grocery store that provides eat-in and take-out dining options.