Grotto brings Italian comfort food and a brand new happy hour to Atlantic City

“More people are coming out, they are more relaxed and they are definitely enjoying themselves more,” says Grotto General Manager Christina Capuano.

Small menu,

big flavorsGrotto’s menu isn’t overly extensive, but that’s by design for now as they get new and returning staff members up to speed while re-entering the Atlantic City dining scene.

“We’re growing the menu. Right now it’s on the small side. But we focus on quality, and we only work with fresh product. Nothing is frozen,” Costello says.

But you don’t need a giant menu to succeed — you just need a menu with delicious items that people will want to return to order again and again – and that is something Grotto can easily boast.

The apps include Gamberoni Freddi ($18.50), a fancy moniker for shrimp cocktail, as well as other popular Italian starters like antipasto ($16) and Calamaretti Fritti ($15). But if you have to pick just one, the Polpette is the best way to start a meal here – a pair of their signature meatballs are served with marinara and a roasted Italian long hot pepper, which punches things up nicely with a bit of heat that counters the sweetness of the sauce. It’s easy to see why this remains one of their most popular menu items.