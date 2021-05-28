Enjoy your beer, summer is here

MudHen in Wildwood is ready for the summer crowds and added more outdoor space for you to enjoy their great beers and cuisine. They canned up a load of MudHen Pils to take home and enjoy also. Another in their sour series is on tap now, too. A Mango Guava Fruitie Patootie is available now for those fruit sour lovers.

Farmers markets and breweries

The ABC has recently has made available special seasonal permits for breweries to sell their wares at Farmers Markets across the state. Many of the breweries have taken advantage of this program and will appear at farmers markets every weekend. Some of the locals are: Bucket Brigade will be at Stone Harbor June 13, July 18, and Aug. 15, Manafirkin will be at Stafford FM every week. MudHen will sell cans at Downtown Wildwood FM every Saturday, and Three 3's will travel to Haddon Heights on Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Progressions

Behr Brewing in Cape May has been progressing well and should have the brewery up and running this month with hopes of opening in July. It will be No. 10 in Cape May County!