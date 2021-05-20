Bally's opens new Italian concept Jerry Longo's Meatballs & Martinis

Owner Longo was born and raised in South Philly where he learned to respect and appreciate his Italian American culture. He often found himself in the kitchen with his mother preparing “Italian Soul Food,” which now lives on through the menu items offered at Jerry Longo’s Meatballs & Martinis. Using only the finest imported and the freshest local ingredients, menus are designed to inspire exploration and sharing. Entrees at their new Atlantic City location will include pasta dishes such as spaghetti and crab gravy, bucatini all’Amatriciana and their classic Roman-style pizza al taglio.

Phil Juliano, Executive Vice President of Casino Operations and Chief Marketing Officer at Bally’s Corporation is a long-time friend of Longo’s. “If you know the incredible guy that Jerry is, and have ever been blessed to experience his food and impeccable service, you surely would understand why we wanted him to be part of the Bally’s family. As an Atlantic City guy myself, I have known Jerry a long, long time and this will be an added food experience visitors and locals alike will cherish as they enjoy Bally's and Atlantic City!”, says Juliano. Longo’s restaurants are also known to be frequently visited by well-known celebrities, including Billy Joel, several actors from the Sopranos, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and former tight end Rob Gronkowski, American actor Richard Jenkins and many more.