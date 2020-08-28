The summer of 2020 is coming to an end. Before we get any closer to pumpkin spice lattes and crisp apple martinis, take these last few weeks to try some of summer’s best cocktails. Here are five you don’t want to miss.
1. Miss Lucy
For a sip with the freshest of summer flavors — watermelon, mint and fresh lime — try the Miss Lucy. Made with Silver Tequila, Cointreau, simple syrup, fresh watermelon, mint and lime, the Miss Lucy is the perfect drink for whiling away a summer day on the bright and airy patio of North End American Grill. Located at 206 Olde New Jersey Ave. in North Wildwood. Go to NorthEndAmericanGrill.com for more information.
2. Ragin’ Cajun Jalapeno and Cucumber Margarita
Margaritas are the quintessential summer cocktail, but this Ragin’ Cajun Jalapeno and Cucumber Margarita from Bourre in Atlantic City takes the cake. Made with El Jimador tequila, cucumber, jalapeno and lime, and topped with club soda, it’s a refreshing cocktail with a kick. Located at 201 S. New York Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to BourreAtlanticCity.com for more information.
3. The Waterberry
The Doc’s Place in Somers Point is well known for its amazing martinis, and the Waterberry is no exception. Made with Stoli Strawberry, a splash of Sprite, Watermelon Pucker, sweet and sour mix, and topped with Midori, this delightful cocktail is like summer in a glass. Located at 646 Bay Ave. in Somers Point. Go to TheDocsPlace.com for more information.
4. Cucumber Gimlet
For summer’s more subtle flavors, try the Cucumber Gimlet at the King Edward Bar at the Chalfonte Hotel. Made with Benham’s Gin or Ketel One Botanicals, Cucumber and Mint Vodka, with fresh cucumber and lime juice, the Cucumber Gimlet can be enjoyed straight up or on the rocks.
Sipping on the porch of the Chalfonte never felt so good. Located at 301 Howard St. in Cape May. Go to Chalfonte.com for more information.
5. Ruby Red Grapefruit Crush
We admit that just about any “Crush” is a superb summer cocktail, but we’re especially fond of the Ruby Red Grapefruit Crush at Crabby Jack’s Bayside Bar in Somers Point. Made with grapefruit vodka, fresh grapefruit, Triple Sec and Sierra Mist, it’s paired best with hot days and bay views. Located at 2 Broadway in Somers Point. Go to CrabbyJacksNJ.com for more information.
