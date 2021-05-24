Casinos mark holiday weekend with promotions, giveaways

Ocean Casino Resort — From 2 to 11 p.m. May 29, 30 and 31 Ocean Rewards cardholders have a chance to win a portion of $300,000 in cash and free play. Drawings will be held every 30 minutes from 2 to 11 p.m. each day. Ten names will be drawn every half hour to win up to $500 in free play. At 11 p.m. each day grand prize drawings will total $25,000 in cash. Visit a Rewards Kiosk from noon to 10:45 p.m. each day to activate entries. Details at the Ocean Rewards Desk.

Resorts Casino Hotel — Due to COVID-19, Resorts Annual Beach Ball Drop will be streamed live throughout the casino at 5 p.m. May 28. Ten players will be chosen at 4 p.m. for a chance to grab up to $5,000 in slot cash. Winners will have 20 seconds to grab a beach ball worth a guaranteed $500 – one ball is worth $5,000. Another guest will start the summer with a 2021 Jeep Gladiator. Guests can enter by playing their favorite slot or table games while using their Star Card through May 30 at 3:55 p.m. The winner will be drawn at 4 p.m. And, from 1 to 7 p.m. on May 31, while supplies last, earn five tier points to receive a Hot Summer Fun long-sleeve t-shirt. Visit the Promotions Booth.