Casinos mark holiday weekend with promotions, giveaways

With the unofficial start of the summer season beginning Friday, May 28, most Atlantic City casinos are running promotions and giveaways through Memorial Day on Monday, May 31.
Bally’s Atlantic City — Someone will win a 2021 Ford F-150 at 3 p.m. May 31. Earn entries through 2:45 p.m., but, to be eligible, players must swipe at a promotional kiosk between noon and 2:45 p.m. that day to activate entries. Complete rules and regulations are available at the Players Club.
Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa — Borgata is giving away three BMW X5s — one every three hours at 3, 6 and 9 p.m. – on May 29. In addition, Borgata is giving away 5,000 Bonus Slot Dollars every 30 minutes from noon to 7 p.m. on May 31. Details at the M life Rewards Desk.
Caesars and Tropicana Atlantic City, Harrah’s Resort — 10X Reward Credit multiplier May 28 and 31. Visit the Caesars.com website or any Caesars Rewards Center for details.
Golden Nugget Casino, Hotel & Marina — Golden Nugget is giving away a 2021 Jeep Rubicon at 6 p.m. on May 30. In addition, the Grand Finale of Golden Nugget’s $100,000 Stars & Stripes Sweepstakes takes place from noon to 4 p.m. on May 31 – 10 winners every 30 minutes.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City — Five Wild Card Rewards cardholders can win $1,000 in Bonus Free Play every 30 minutes from 2 to 8 p.m. on May 31. At 8 p.m., 20 players could win $2,000 in Bonus Free Play.
Ocean Casino Resort — From 2 to 11 p.m. May 29, 30 and 31 Ocean Rewards cardholders have a chance to win a portion of $300,000 in cash and free play. Drawings will be held every 30 minutes from 2 to 11 p.m. each day. Ten names will be drawn every half hour to win up to $500 in free play. At 11 p.m. each day grand prize drawings will total $25,000 in cash. Visit a Rewards Kiosk from noon to 10:45 p.m. each day to activate entries. Details at the Ocean Rewards Desk.
Resorts Casino Hotel — Due to COVID-19, Resorts Annual Beach Ball Drop will be streamed live throughout the casino at 5 p.m. May 28. Ten players will be chosen at 4 p.m. for a chance to grab up to $5,000 in slot cash. Winners will have 20 seconds to grab a beach ball worth a guaranteed $500 – one ball is worth $5,000. Another guest will start the summer with a 2021 Jeep Gladiator. Guests can enter by playing their favorite slot or table games while using their Star Card through May 30 at 3:55 p.m. The winner will be drawn at 4 p.m. And, from 1 to 7 p.m. on May 31, while supplies last, earn five tier points to receive a Hot Summer Fun long-sleeve t-shirt. Visit the Promotions Booth.
Look! Up in the sky!Tropicana Atlantic City’s Fireworks Series returns to the Boardwalk at 10 p.m. on May 29.
Life’s a beachBally’s Beach Bar has reopened for the season. Visit BallysAC.com to view menus, music lineups and other information.
HQ2 Beachclub at Ocean Casino Resort will reopen May 29. Due to current capacity restrictions, only table service is available at this time. Reservations are strongly recommended to guarantee entry. Visit HQ2AC.WPEngine.com for more information.
Hit the DeckThe Deck at Golden Nugget is offering food service from 4 to 9 p.m. Fridays, noon to 9 p.m. Saturdays, and noon to 8 p.m. on Sundays.
Alternatively, for those who qualify, the Chairman’s Club at Golden Nugget is now open seven days a week: Monday through Thursday, 1 to 8 p.m.; Fridays, 1 to 11 p.m.; Saturdays, noon to 11 p.m.; and Sundays, noon to 8 p.m.
Ante upTropicana’s Poker Room has reopened.
Family foodDougherty’s Steakhouse & Raw Bar at Resorts Casino Hotel has opened in the location formerly occupied by Gallagher’s Steak House. A partnership with the Dougherty family — a staple in Atlantic City’s restaurant industry for more than 120 years – this new dining concept features a classic steakhouse, raw bar and live entertainment. The Dougherty family also are owners and operators of Dock’s Oyster House and The Knife & Fork Inn. Reservations can be booked through Resy.com, by visiting DoughertysSteak.com or by calling 609-340-6555.
Seeing doubleDon’t go to Morton’s The Steakhouse at Caesars Atlantic City expecting to use your Caesars Rewards Reward Credits 1:1. Effective May 1, the restaurant returned to accepting Reward Credits at 2:1, i.e., 2,000 RCs = $10.
Flay to stayDespite previous reports, Bobby Flay Steak at the Borgata will remain open through the summer.
Leave the parking to themValet parking returns to Resorts Casino Hotel on May 28.
Everybody into the pool!Borgata’s indoor pool is available to registered hotel guests 18 and older.
Recreational gambler Darryl D. McEwen, a former professional journalist, is president of his own consulting firm that manages several small national and international trade associations, and provides public relations and fundraising services for a number of charitable organizations. Have a comment on this or a question specifically related to an Atlantic City casino, players club or other promotion? Email Darryl at MrACCasino@gmail.com and he’ll try to respond to you personally. Your question – without your name – may appear in a future column. Visit his website, MrACCasino.com, and follow him on Twitter @MrACCasino. Your question – without your name – may appear in a future column.