Single-deck strategy includes double switch

I told Not Blackjack Bob the cards are in the same proportions immediately after a shuffle, but once cards are played the composition of the remaining cards changes more dramatically with one deck than with more.

When you double on hard 8, you make a second bet equal to your first and draw one more card. An Ace for 19 or a 10-value for 18 give you a shot to win even if the dealer makes a standing hand, and a 9 gives you a chance to push if the dealer stands with hard 17.

Starting with hard 8 removes two cards from the deck — 4-4, 5-3 or 6-2. Having the dealer show a 5 or 6 removes a third. In a single 52-card deck, that leaves four 9s, 16 10 values and four Aces among the other 49 cards. That’s 24 of 50, or 48.98 percent, that could give you a push or better if the dealer doesn’t bust.

If there are six decks, or 312 cards, your starting cards plus the dealer’s up card are a much smaller part of the full deck. After dealing three cards, there are 309 remaining. 24 are 9s, 96 are 10 values and 24 are aces. Those 144 cards are 46.6 percent of the cards remaining, giving you a smaller chance of drawing a desired card on your double down.