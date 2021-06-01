Online rules give boost to roulette players

The rules that give you the low house edge are called "la partage" and "en prison.".

With la partage, if you make one of those even-payoff wagers and the ball lands on zero, the house takes only half your bet.

New Jersey players will be familiar with the rule. It's the same as the Atlantic City "half-back" rule in live casinos. The difference is that in live casinos, half-back is used on double-zero wheels, so the house edge on even-payoff bets is reduced from 5.26 to 2.63 percent. Online, la partage comes on single-zero wheel and cuts the house edge from 2.70 percent to 1.35.

Imagine you bet $10 on black and the ball drops into the zero slot.

Without la partage, you lose $10. But on a French wheel, the house takes only $5 and you get $5 back. That cuts the house edge in half.

Imagine you bet $10 on black for 37 spins and each number turns up once. You risk $370. If each number turns up once on a European wheel, the 18 winners each give you back your $10 and you get $10 in winnings for a total of $360. The house keeps $10. On a French wheel, you also get $360 on your winners, but you also get $5 back when you lose to a zero. That drops your loss to $5.