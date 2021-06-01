Royals aren't indicators of more to come

On average with optimal play, you’ll see a royal about once in 40,000 hands. Averages depend on games, pay tables and drawing strategies. In 9-6 Jacks or Better, royals come up an average of once per 40,391 hands . In 25-15-9-4-4-3 Deuces Wild — the version analyst Lenny Frome labeled “Illinois Deuces” — experts don’t hold unpaired single high cards, so natural royals average only once per 43,423 hands. And in 9-7-5 Double Bonus Poker, where the 7-for-1 payoff means we often hold lower flush cards along with royal cards, the average is once per 48,035 hands.

Those averages hold up going forward no matter what past outcomes have been. So the short answer to your question is no, I don’t believe a royal indicates you’ll get another on the same machine if you stick with it, but it is as likely on the same machine as on any other of the same type.

Q: I was interested in the article on slot inventions and how some players had trouble getting used to them.. I’m right with Carly, who misses the noise of coins dropping. Casinos seem too quiet to me, too.

She mentioned we don’t have hopper games and machines run out of coins anymore. Are those the reasons the printers took over?