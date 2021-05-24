Deuces Wild yields more quads than full houses

A shuffle through the Gaming mailbag:

Q: One thing I see a lot in Deuces Wild video poker is four of a kind and full houses paying the same amount. If you bet five coins you get 20 back. Sometimes you see full houses pay only 15, and I’m told four of a kind can pay 25, though I’ve never seen it.

I know Deuces Wild odds can be lot different than other games because of the wild cards, but can four of a kind really come up somewhere close to as often as full houses? I don’t get how they can pay the same.

A. Four of a kind comes up more often that full houses in Deuces Wild — a LOT more often.

Imagine you start with 2-2-5-5. In non-wild card games, you’d be hoping to draw a 2 or a 5 to complete a full house. In Deuces Wild, you already have four of a kind and if you draw a 2 or a 5 you’ll have five of a kind.

What if you start with 5-5-2? You can draw a full house by drawing two same-ranked cards that are not 5s or 2s. But if you draw two more 2s or a 5 and a 2, you don’t have a full house, you have five of a kind.