Vanessa Collier brings the band and the blues to Tuckerton

For summer 2021, The Lizzie Rose Music Room has temporarily vacated its indoor space in order to present a full lineup of outdoor shows known as The Pavilion in the Pines.
Located on the premises of Atlantic Shore Pines Campground in Tuckerton, this concert series plays host to a variety of acts, from touring tribute bands to local acts and beyond. And at 8 p.m. Sunday, June 6, renowned blues singer/sax player Vanessa Collier will bring her soulful, one-of-a-kind act to the stage. We were lucky enough to chat with her for a few minutes in advance of the show, and here is what she had to say.
Atlantic City Weekly: What drew you to the blues and the saxophone in particular?
Vanessa Collier: I was watching a TV show the first time I heard a saxophone, and the sound of it just kinda drew me in. It was one of those head-turning “What is THAT?” kinda moments. And I begged my mom to buy me one, and it took around 6 months before she finally caved. I haven’t put it down in 20 years.
And I would start my mornings in 6th grade with jazz band rehearsal, and we would always play a 12-bar blues, and it just became a really great way to express myself. It was so much fun.
ACW: So much of traditional blues music is rooted in some kind of pain or suffering. Do you use your music as a way to flush the negativity out of your life?
VC: I think that is sort of what performing does for me. It’s a workout! And you’re working through everything. It’s a spiritual, physical and emotional release. It’s almost like a sport.
ACW: With you being restricted from performing until recently due to COVID, what are you expecting from the upcoming show at the Lizzie Rose’s Pavilion in the Pines?
VC: I’m super pumped. It will be almost 15 months to the day since I have performed a full band show. I have been doing shows as a duo, and those are great, but they don’t carry the same power that a full band performance does. So, I’m super excited to get in front of a full audience with a band and play all of the stuff that I wrote.
ACW: Who are your biggest Influences?
VC: Bonnie Raitt, Nora Jones, James Brown, The Wood Brothers … I listen to a lot of different stuff.
ACW: Tell us about your writing process – do you sit down with the intention to write, or do melodies come to you randomly in everyday life?
VC: A bit of both. For a while I had a really long commute to where I was teaching saxophone lessons.
So a lot of song ideas would come to me when I was driving in the car with nothing else to do. And I’ve written a lot of songs that way. But I think the last record was a little more of me sitting down and saying, “OK, I need to write a record.”
ACW: If you could collaborate with any famous musician alive or dead, who would it be?
VC: I would love to play with Freddie King. I think that would have been incredible. And for someone from the present day, I would say The Wood Brothers. I just love what they do with all the vocals and harmonies and all that.
ACW: What does the next year hold for you?
VC: I think I’m going to record a live album. It’s something a lot of people have been asking me to do.
