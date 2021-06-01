Vanessa Collier brings the band and the blues to Tuckerton

For summer 2021, The Lizzie Rose Music Room has temporarily vacated its indoor space in order to present a full lineup of outdoor shows known as The Pavilion in the Pines.

Located on the premises of Atlantic Shore Pines Campground in Tuckerton, this concert series plays host to a variety of acts, from touring tribute bands to local acts and beyond. And at 8 p.m. Sunday, June 6, renowned blues singer/sax player Vanessa Collier will bring her soulful, one-of-a-kind act to the stage. We were lucky enough to chat with her for a few minutes in advance of the show, and here is what she had to say.

Atlantic City Weekly: What drew you to the blues and the saxophone in particular?

Vanessa Collier: I was watching a TV show the first time I heard a saxophone, and the sound of it just kinda drew me in. It was one of those head-turning “What is THAT?” kinda moments. And I begged my mom to buy me one, and it took around 6 months before she finally caved. I haven’t put it down in 20 years.

And I would start my mornings in 6th grade with jazz band rehearsal, and we would always play a 12-bar blues, and it just became a really great way to express myself. It was so much fun.