Vanessa Collier brings the band and the blues to Tuckerton
top story
Blues in the pines

For summer 2021, The Lizzie Rose Music Room has temporarily vacated its indoor space in order to present a full lineup of outdoor shows known as The Pavilion in the Pines.

Located on the premises of Atlantic Shore Pines Campground in Tuckerton, this concert series plays host to a variety of acts, from touring tribute bands to local acts and beyond. And at 8 p.m. Sunday, June 6, renowned blues singer/sax player Vanessa Collier will bring her soulful, one-of-a-kind act to the stage. We were lucky enough to chat with her for a few minutes in advance of the show, and here is what she had to say.

Atlantic City Weekly: What drew you to the blues and the saxophone in particular?

Vanessa Collier: I was watching a TV show the first time I heard a saxophone, and the sound of it just kinda drew me in. It was one of those head-turning “What is THAT?” kinda moments. And I begged my mom to buy me one, and it took around 6 months before she finally caved. I haven’t put it down in 20 years.

And I would start my mornings in 6th grade with jazz band rehearsal, and we would always play a 12-bar blues, and it just became a really great way to express myself. It was so much fun.

ACW: So much of traditional blues music is rooted in some kind of pain or suffering. Do you use your music as a way to flush the negativity out of your life?

VC: I think that is sort of what performing does for me. It’s a workout! And you’re working through everything. It’s a spiritual, physical and emotional release. It’s almost like a sport.

ACW: With you being restricted from performing until recently due to COVID, what are you expecting from the upcoming show at the Lizzie Rose’s Pavilion in the Pines?

VC: I’m super pumped. It will be almost 15 months to the day since I have performed a full band show. I have been doing shows as a duo, and those are great, but they don’t carry the same power that a full band performance does. So, I’m super excited to get in front of a full audience with a band and play all of the stuff that I wrote.

ACW: Who are your biggest Influences?

VC: Bonnie Raitt, Nora Jones, James Brown, The Wood Brothers … I listen to a lot of different stuff.

ACW: Tell us about your writing process – do you sit down with the intention to write, or do melodies come to you randomly in everyday life?

VC: A bit of both. For a while I had a really long commute to where I was teaching saxophone lessons.

So a lot of song ideas would come to me when I was driving in the car with nothing else to do. And I’ve written a lot of songs that way. But I think the last record was a little more of me sitting down and saying, “OK, I need to write a record.”

ACW: If you could collaborate with any famous musician alive or dead, who would it be?

VC: I would love to play with Freddie King. I think that would have been incredible. And for someone from the present day, I would say The Wood Brothers. I just love what they do with all the vocals and harmonies and all that.

ACW: What does the next year hold for you?

VC: I think I’m going to record a live album. It’s something a lot of people have been asking me to do.

Associate Editor, At The Shore/ACWeekly

VANESSA COLLIER

WHERE: The Lizzie Rose’s Pavilion in the Pines, 450 Ishmael Road, Tuckerton

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, June 6.

HOW MUCH: Sold Out

MORE INFO: VanessaCollier.com; LizzieRoseMusic.com

Lizzie Rose Pavilion in the Pines Summer Lineup

Vanessa Collier: June 6

The Joni Project: June 11

Bell Bottom Blues: June 18

Ghost Town Blues Band: June 25​

Damn The Torpedoes: July 9

Billy Walton Band: July 11

Billy Gilman: July 16

Gold Rush: July 23

Albert Castiglia: July 28

Dave Keller Band With Katie Henry: July 30

Rory Block: Aug. 6

Deadgrass: Aug. 7

Stone Flower: Aug. 14

Popa Chubby: Aug. 15​

Professor Louie with The Woodstock Horns: Aug. 20

Lisa Polizzi's Janis Joplin Experience: Aug. 27

Albert Cummings: Sept. 6

The Weeklings: Sept. 10

Peter Karp: Sept. 12

The Royal Scam: Sept. 18

Kinderhook: Sept. 25

Live at The Fillmore: Oct. 2

