Things to do for all of you

Unlocking the ocean and plunging in OC
It’s that time again! At noon May 28, on the beach next to the Ocean City Music Pier, the annual “Unlock the Ocean” ceremony will take place as dignitaries turn a wooden key to officially launch the summer season. Immediately following this symbolic tradition, is the “Business Plunge,” where local business owners and employees dressed in business attire will carry briefcases and march into the ocean to the tune of “Pomp and Circumstance.” The Ocean City Music Pier is located at 825 Boardwalk in Ocean City.
Shore golf tourneyThe Auxiliary of Shore Medical Center will host the 66th annual D. Allen Stretch Jr. Memorial Golf Tournament on Wednesday, June 2, at Greate Bay Country Club in Somers Point. Shore’s Auxiliary is continuing the tradition of its annual golf tournament after a hiatus last year due to COVID. Along with entry in the tournament, registration also includes a barbecue lunch and a cocktail reception, dinner and award ceremony. The Auxiliary is also offering sponsorship packages with varying donation amounts and benefits.
Greate Bay Country Club is located at 901 Somers Point/Mays Landing Road, Somers Point. For sponsorship or to register for the tournament, go to GivetoShore.org.
Friends of Ocean City PopsBeginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, Friends of Ocean City Pops presents “An Evening of American Song and Opera” at the Ocean City Tabernacle with leading artists from Academy of Vocal Arts, including Danielle Orlando on piano and award-winning singers Kara Mulder, Anne Marie Stanley, Sahel Salam and Daniel Gallegos. Admission is $20 and will be collected at the door. The Ocean City Tabernacle is located at 550 Wesley Ave. in Ocean City. Go to OCPops.org.
One Day Old at Eagle TheatreThe Eagle Theatre in Hammonton will present a live performance of the play “One Day Old” 7 p.m. Thursday, May 27, on their outdoor stage. The play, written by local playwright Iraisa Ann Reilly tells the true story of “Operacion Pedro Pan” through the lens of a dream. Guests must bring their own chairs to the performance. Tickets are free and can be reserved at EagleTheatre.org. The Eagle Theatre is located at 208 Vine Street in Hammonton.
Styx and Steely Dan tribute shows at LandisThis weekend the Landis Theater in Vineland loads their schedule with a pair of classic rock tribute bands.
First up at 8 p.m. Friday, May 28, is Countdown to Ecstasy, a tribute to Steely Dan. The band is well known as for masterfully handling the complex musical arrangements that made Steely Dan a legend in their time.
Then at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 29, the Landis will host Rockin’ the Paradise, a tribute to the music of one of arena rock’s biggest acts, Styx.
Tickets for both shows are $30 each and can be purchased at TheLandisTheater.com. The Landis Theater is located at 830 E. Landis Ave. in Vineland.
Chanel No. 5 exhibit in O.C.Many of the area’s best artists will participate in the Ocean City Arts Center’s annual invitational themed show “Chanel No. 5,” which runs throughout the month of June.
Artists have been asked to paint an image that represents the making or marketing of the most famous perfume in the world, Chanel No. 5. Created by Parisian fashion designer Coco Chanel, the No. 5 in the name comes from samples perfumer Ernest Beaux presented to Ms. Chanel for her approval. She chose the fifth sample that he presented, thus the name Chanel No. 5. The fragrance quickly became the best-selling perfume in the world.
Two award receptions will be held at 6 and 7 p.m. Friday, June 11. For further information or to make an awards reception reservation, call 609-399-7628. The Arts Center is located at 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City.
Hard Rock Motown Show is back — with a shot of love — at Hard RockThe popular Motown show “Motor City Live” is back at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. The revised production features about 50 percent new material compared to its previous run. Produced by Allen Valentine, expect Motown renditions of timeless love songs such as “Reach Out (I’ll Be There),” “This Old Heart of Mine,” “Please Mr. Postman” and more.
Held under strict “Safe + Sound” guidelines, showtimes are 4 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, and 4 p.m. Sundays through Memorial Day weekend. “Motor City Live” features a live band and a cast of extraordinary singers and dancers. Tickets are $29 and are sold as tables of two or four seats to ensure social distancing. Masks are required at all times except when drinking beverages, are offered by servers. Hard Rock is located at 1000 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Tickets are available at HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com.
Waves and Wood in OC“Waves & Wood”, by Lindsey and Charles Wray, will be featured at the Ocean City Arts Center now through May 31.
The wife-husband exhibit will feature dynamic coastal imagery by Lindsey Wray and intricately handcrafted woodwork by Charles Wray. The couple’s home is a creative oasis, with Lindsey’s mixed-media laboratory in the basement and Charles’ garage workshop, which hums with woodworking tools and machinery.
Reservations will be required and can be made by calling 609-399-7628. The Arts Center is located at 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. For more info, go to OceanCityArtsCenter.org
Harbor gallery exhibitMosaic artist Carla Schaeffer and varied artist Laura McPherson will display their works at Cape May’s Harbor Gallery this month. All artwork is for sale, with a portion of sales going to support the Nature Center of Cape May. The show will remain on exhibit for the month of May. The Harbor Gallery is located at New Jersey Audubon’s Nature Center of Cape May at 1600 Delaware Ave, Cape May. For more info, go to CapeMay.com.
Walking tours at Historic Cold Spring VillageHistoric Cold Spring Village in Cape May once again offers walking tours this spring with a few extras included.
Guests can enjoy beautiful weather as they take a guided walk through a portion of Historic Cold Spring Village and experience the mystique of days gone by. Folks will learn the history of several of the Village buildings and the lifestyles of those who worked and lived within their walls. Afterward, visit the Country Store to purchase souvenirs of the village and enjoy a complimentary mini-flight tasting of beer, sarsaparilla or water at Cold Spring Brewery. Tours are offered 11 a.m. Thursdays through Sundays from now to June 18. Cost is $12 for adults or $10 for children ages 3 to 12. Members receive a $2 discount. Tours begin at the Seashore Road/Route 626 Gate House. To purchase tickets in advance, go to HCSV.org. Cold Spring Brewery is located at 733 Seashore Road in Cape May.
