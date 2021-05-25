Things to do for all of you

Waves and Wood in OC“Waves & Wood”, by Lindsey and Charles Wray, will be featured at the Ocean City Arts Center now through May 31.

The wife-husband exhibit will feature dynamic coastal imagery by Lindsey Wray and intricately handcrafted woodwork by Charles Wray. The couple’s home is a creative oasis, with Lindsey’s mixed-media laboratory in the basement and Charles’ garage workshop, which hums with woodworking tools and machinery.

Reservations will be required and can be made by calling 609-399-7628. The Arts Center is located at 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. For more info, go to OceanCityArtsCenter.org

Harbor gallery exhibitMosaic artist Carla Schaeffer and varied artist Laura McPherson will display their works at Cape May’s Harbor Gallery this month. All artwork is for sale, with a portion of sales going to support the Nature Center of Cape May. The show will remain on exhibit for the month of May. The Harbor Gallery is located at New Jersey Audubon’s Nature Center of Cape May at 1600 Delaware Ave, Cape May. For more info, go to CapeMay.com.

Walking tours at Historic Cold Spring VillageHistoric Cold Spring Village in Cape May once again offers walking tours this spring with a few extras included.

Guests can enjoy beautiful weather as they take a guided walk through a portion of Historic Cold Spring Village and experience the mystique of days gone by. Folks will learn the history of several of the Village buildings and the lifestyles of those who worked and lived within their walls. Afterward, visit the Country Store to purchase souvenirs of the village and enjoy a complimentary mini-flight tasting of beer, sarsaparilla or water at Cold Spring Brewery. Tours are offered 11 a.m. Thursdays through Sundays from now to June 18. Cost is $12 for adults or $10 for children ages 3 to 12. Members receive a $2 discount. Tours begin at the Seashore Road/Route 626 Gate House. To purchase tickets in advance, go to HCSV.org. Cold Spring Brewery is located at 733 Seashore Road in Cape May.

Associate Editor, At The Shore/ACWeekly

