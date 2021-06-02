Things to do for all of you

Eagles, Springsteen tributes Come to Landis The Landis Theater in Vineland loads their schedule with a pair of classic rock tribute bands this weekend.
First up at 8 p.m. Friday, June 4, is Winslow, a tribute to The Eagles. The band is well known as for masterfully handling the intricate vocal harmonies and top-notch musicianship that made The Eagles one of the biggest American bands in history.
Then at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 5, the Landis will host Promised Land, a tribute to the music of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band.
Tickets for both shows are $30 each and can be purchased at TheLandisTheater.com. The Landis Theater is located at 830 E. Landis Ave. in Vineland.
Getting Jazzy in
Somers PointGet ready for some finger snappin’ and toe tappin.’ From 7:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, Tom Angello’s All-Star Jazz Series returns to Gregory’s Restaurant in Somers Point. Jazz lovers can enjoy a live performance from the group featuring guest artists Dean Schneider and Paula Johns.
There is a $10 cover charge. The event is sponsored by the South Jersey Jazz Society and Gregory’s Restaurant. Gregory’s Restaurant is located at 900 Shore Road in Somers Point. Go to SouthJerseyJazz.org for more info.
Stockton Syrup
Sing-A-LongAt 11 a.m. Saturday, June 5, Stockton University will host a children’s sing-a-long in their maple grove. The kids will sing well-loved songs about the forest and original songs all about maple while enjoying the magic of singing in a fairy forest wonderland. We’ve been told that the fairies may show up … and they’ll be bringing their famous maple cookies.
The event is free and open to the public. Parking is available in Lot 1. For more info, go to Stockton.edu/maple.
Lighthouse International Film Fest in LBIAttention movie buffs: The Lighthouse International Film Fest will take place Thursday to Sunday, June 3 to 6, at various locations throughout Long Beach Island. The festival offers four days of films, panels, Q&As, networking, surfing, and parties and draws some of the industry’s top film critics, producers, and distributors.
For tickets and more info go to LighthouseFilmFestival.org.
Ms. New Jersey Senior America PageantWho says pageants are for youngsters only? At 1 p.m. Thursday, June 3, the Ms. New Jersey Senior America Pageant will be held at the Clarion Hotel in Toms River. The pageant focuses on the search for that gracious lady, 60 and over, who best exemplifies the dignity, maturity and inner beauty of all Senior Americans. Judging categories include “Evening Gown,” “Philosophy of Life,” “Talent” and “Private Judges Interview.” The winner becomes the delegate for the State of New Jersey to participate in the Ms. Senior America Pageant 2021, which is scheduled for August.
Tickets are $15 and are available at the door. The Clarion Hotel is located at 815 Route 37 in Toms River. For more info go to NewJerseySeniorAmerica.org.
World Oceans Day
at Harbor GalleryCoastal Artists Janet Payne and Mary Bryne will display their works at Cape May’s Harbor Gallery this month just in time for World Oceans Day, which falls on Tuesday, June 8. There will be an opening reception to meet the artists from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, June 4. All artwork is for sale, with a portion of sales going to support the Nature Center of Cape May. The show will remain on exhibit for the month of June. The Harbor Gallery is located at New Jersey Audubon’s Nature Center of Cape May at 1600 Delaware Ave, Cape May. For more info, go to CapeMay.com.
Chanel No. 5
Exhibit in OCMany of the area’s best artists will participate in the Ocean City Arts Center’s annual invitational themed show “Chanel No. 5,” which runs throughout the month of June.
Artists have been asked to paint an image that represents the making or marketing of the most famous perfume in the world, Chanel No. 5. Created by Parisian fashion designer Coco Chanel, the No. 5 in the name comes from samples perfumer Ernest Beaux presented to Ms. Chanel for her approval. She chose the fifth sample that he presented, thus the name Chanel No. 5. The fragrance quickly became the best-selling perfume in the world.
Two award receptions will be held at 6 and 7 p.m. Friday, June 11. For further information or to make an awards reception reservation, call 609-399-7628. The Arts Center is located at 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City.
Cold Spring Village Walking TourHistoric Cold Spring Village in Cape May once again offers walking tours this spring with a few extras included.
Guests can enjoy beautiful weather as they take a guided walk through a portion of Historic Cold Spring Village and experience the mystique of days gone by. Folks will learn the history of several of the Village buildings and the lifestyles of those who worked and lived within their walls. Afterward, visit the Country Store to purchase souvenirs of the village and enjoy a complimentary mini-flight tasting of beer, sarsaparilla or water at Cold Spring Brewery. Tours are offered 11 a.m. Thursdays through Sundays from now to June 18. Cost is $12 for adults or $10 for children ages 3 to 12. Members receive a $2 discount. Tours begin at the Seashore Road/Route 626 Gate House. To purchase tickets in advance, go to HCSV.org. Cold Spring Brewery is located at 733 Seashore Road in Cape May.