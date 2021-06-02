Things to do for all of you

Tickets are $15 and are available at the door. The Clarion Hotel is located at 815 Route 37 in Toms River. For more info go to NewJerseySeniorAmerica.org.

World Oceans Day

at Harbor GalleryCoastal Artists Janet Payne and Mary Bryne will display their works at Cape May’s Harbor Gallery this month just in time for World Oceans Day, which falls on Tuesday, June 8. There will be an opening reception to meet the artists from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, June 4. All artwork is for sale, with a portion of sales going to support the Nature Center of Cape May. The show will remain on exhibit for the month of June. The Harbor Gallery is located at New Jersey Audubon’s Nature Center of Cape May at 1600 Delaware Ave, Cape May. For more info, go to CapeMay.com.

Chanel No. 5

Exhibit in OCMany of the area’s best artists will participate in the Ocean City Arts Center’s annual invitational themed show “Chanel No. 5,” which runs throughout the month of June.