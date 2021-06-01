Guns N' Roses announce shows at Hard Rock

In what is easily one of the biggest bookings in Atlantic City history — ranking right up there with the Rolling Stones, Pearl Jam, Billy Joel, Tom Petty, KISS, Van Halen, The Who and others — Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City has just announced that iconic rock legends Guns N’ Roses will take the stage at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena Saturday, and Sunday, Sept. 11 and 12. The shows will be the most intimate of their newly relaunched United States tour. Guns N’ Roses will be supported for these shows by the touring debut of Mammoth WVH, featuring Wolfgang Van Halen.