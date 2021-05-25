Everyone’s favorite season at the shore bounces back for 2021

Last year at this time in South Jersey it was big news if you were able to visit a friend’s house fully masked to sit in their yard on lawn chairs at least 6 feet away from each other. A fun Friday night might have consisted of watching a virtual concert on Facebook or FaceTiming your sister for an hour and then going to bed. Yes, the pandemic had put a screeching halt to just about all aspects of normal summer socialization.
Now, just one year later, we are getting ready for an exciting summer of concerts, indoor dining and old-school good times. Casinos are booking headliner acts again, festivals are rising from the dead, and reservations at hotels and restaurants are quickly filling up. It’s incredible what can change in just a year’s time.
Of course there are reasons for the big changes – chiefly responsible is the development and distribution of vaccines, which have played the biggest role in getting us to where we are today. Numbers of infections, hospitalizations and deaths are all on the decline, and on top of that – or as a result of it – Gov. Phil Murphy has lifted restrictions in our state to allow the welcome return of some sense of normalcy. But what exactly will that new normalcy look like this summer in South Jersey? Let’s take a look …
Good Times AheadFestivals were few and far between in 2020, but this summer that’s no longer the case. One of the biggest we can look forward to this year is the Atlantic City Beer & Music Festival. Traditionally held as an indoor event in March, this celebration of suds and sounds features big-name punk rock and alt-rock bands such as Less Than Jake, Face To Face and Forgivers, plus more than 120 breweries. The event has been rescheduled several times already, but is finally set to take place with three sessions over Friday and Saturday, June 4 and 5, at Bader Field.
“It’s going to be interesting to see it play out. People have been locked up for a while, and pandemic or not, they weren’t going to be able to keep the lid on everyone much longer,” says Jon Henderson, head of Good Time Tricycle Productions, the event planning company behind the Beer & Music Festival and many other large-scale events.
“Since January I kept saying ‘June is going to be a thing.’ And everybody said I was crazy. Well, what are we doing in June? We’re doing a thing! Of course it’s going to feel a bit different than your normal beer fest. The attendance is going to be lighter because we still want to adhere to social distancing as much as we can, and let’s face it, COVID is still out there. But the area at Bader Field is almost 1.4 million square feet, so there will be a lot of space between everything.”
And the Beer & Music Fest is just one of the events Good Time Tricycle has planned for the summer and beyond.
“We stacked the decks this year,” Henderson says enthusiastically.
“Our lineup is awesome – we have the Beer & Music Fest June 4 and 5, Dragon Boat Fest on July 11, Knee-high Knuckle Buster Micro Wrestling on July 24, Fizziology —the East Coast’s first hard seltzer festival on Aug. 7, The Downbeach Seafood Fest is the 18th and 19th of September, Witch-Craft is Oct. 16, and our first indoor event will take place in November with the Atlantic City Tattoo Expo.”
And what is Henderson looking forward to most?
“I’m just excited to spend time with people, he says. “I can’t wait to high five as many people that I can.”
The Casino Scene
One of South Jersey’s biggest assets — the casinos of Atlantic City —were forced to operate at very limited capacity last summer. That meant not much — if any — entertainment, creating a complete void of any major touring acts gracing the big stages. Drinks were prohibited from the gaming areas, patrons were not permitted to sit at the bars, and dining was kept outdoors. Although many now admit the forced al fresco situation actually proved to be a blessing in disguise.
“People really enjoyed it. It’s something that we had not been doing that we should have been doing all along. It’s nice to be outside.” says Demetrios Haronis, executive director of culinary operations for Caesars Entertainment.
Joe Lupo, President of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, echoes a similar sentiment.
“I think it really opened the eyes of operators and provided that opportunity (to utilize outdoor space), especially here at Hard Rock where our outdoor decks overlook the Atlantic Ocean. The opportunity to dine while looking out onto the ocean was just fantastic, and I expect people to want to come back and experience that again,” he says.
While patrons will be able to dine in the warm ocean air, this summer indoor dining will be on the table, as well, broadening options from what they were last year.
But no matter if it’s spent indoors or out, Haronis sees the summer of 2021 as an opportunity to do what he does best.
“I just want to feed people, I want to take care of people. I feel like everybody is excited to actually enjoy life again. Things are moving in the right direction and I just want to take care of people,” he says.
And as for the rest of 2021, it’s anyone’s guess, but the outlook is mostly positive.
“I think it’s going to be really strong,” Haronis predicts. “There is going to be challenges with the supply of product and labor, but I expect it to continue to improve. And I feel like as time goes by people will become more comfortable with everything. One of the great parts of life is going out to eat, sitting down and enjoying other people’s company.”
And after finishing a meal, could there be a better activity to head to than a live concert? We think not. And in recent weeks, many casinos have begun announcing dates from both local and big name acts.
Golden Nugget announced the return of its popular FakeFest event, which runs from Thursday to Sunday, July 8 to 11, and features a lineup of some of the best tribute acts around. Fans can look forward to note-for-note recreations of the music from some of the biggest stars in rock music (living or deceased) with acts paying tribute to everyone from Tom Petty to Journey to Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band — and many more.
Ocean Casino Resort has just released its lineup of summer entertainment for its largest venue, Ovation Hall, which will include performances from Loverboy, Brian McKnight, Morris Day and The Time, Jeff Dunham, Melissa Etheridge and Alice Cooper, among others.
Just down the boardwalk, Hard Rock recently hosted live shows from big name comedians like Bob Saget and Vic DiBitetto at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, and the resort will expand upon that with a full lineup of concerts scheduled for the summer months and beyond. Fans can expect performances from Dierks Bentley, Rod Stewart, KISS, Bill Burr and Gladys Knight all before the end of September with many more bookings planned.
And with restaurants and bars fully open and this many live events happening, hotel rooms are quickly booking up.
“The availability to offer all of our amenities is huge. Our customer base for the most part doesn’t just come here and drive home, they prefer to stay overnight. So to be able to provide that full experience for them with dining and entertainment is really important,” Lupo says.
The Sand and the Band
Another key element returning to our area for summer 2021 is beach concerts. Atlantic City will host a trio of concerts from the legendary jam band Phish Friday through Sunday, Aug. 13 to 15, right on the sand, making up for the cancelled dates that were originally planned for last summer.
“I couldn’t possibly be more excited about these shows,” says Mike Watts, a factory worker from Jersey City who plans to attend all three concerts. “I think it will be a euphoric experience just to be there with everyone enjoying live music together again. Especially on the beach like that. It’s going to be a night of healing for everyone.”
Wildwood also plans to host its own beach concert with the Barefoot Country Music Fest coming to town from Thursday to Sunday, Aug. 19 to 22. The star-studded lineup includes Carrie Underwood, Zac Brown Band and Lynyrd Skynyrd, among many others.
Family Fun for Everyone
Of course what would any summer be without some wholesome family fun? A trip to the amusement pier last summer just didn’t feel the same, and many events such as festivals and fireworks were canceled altogether. This summer the flashing lights and thrilling rides will return to form.
“We are looking forward to a great summer,” says Sharon Franz, sales and marketing director at the Steel Pier in Atlantic City. “What we are seeing so far on the weekends as far as people coming out is incredible. There have been some really positive vibes. I feel like we have never been busier.”
The Steel Pier is loaded with rides and games of all types, and for summer 2021 they will be open for anyone to enjoy, as will The Wheel, the massive, 227-foot tall Ferris wheel that serves as the pier’s most famous visual element.
Live music will be offered at the Steel Pier daily beginning 8 p.m. Friday, June 11, with a live performance from Springsteen tribute band The E Street Shuffle at the Ocean Reef Bar located at the back of the pier.
And if your family likes to partake in the occasional visit to an arcade, Showboat Hotel has just opened Lucky Snake, a sprawling arcade and sports bar that covers the entire space once taken up by the casino floor. Guests can try their hand at the latest, most technologically advanced video games or take a nostalgic trip back to their youth with a few rounds of Frogger — just one of the many vintage titles that fill the space along with pinball machines, claw games, skee-ball and a full mini-golf course.
And finally, for those heading to the state’s most family friendly resort — Ocean City will once again host the annual Night in Venice boat parade. The parade is one of the largest of its type in the world, and this year the theme is “Honoring Our Heroes.” Boats will travel along the bay from the Longport Bridge to Tennessee Avenue, and the event will finish triumphantly with an exciting fireworks display.
Bring the kids, laugh a lot and enjoy the magic of a Jersey shore summer.
Associate Editor, At The Shore/ACWeekly