Everyone’s favorite season at the shore bounces back for 2021

Last year at this time in South Jersey it was big news if you were able to visit a friend’s house fully masked to sit in their yard on lawn chairs at least 6 feet away from each other. A fun Friday night might have consisted of watching a virtual concert on Facebook or FaceTiming your sister for an hour and then going to bed. Yes, the pandemic had put a screeching halt to just about all aspects of normal summer socialization.

Now, just one year later, we are getting ready for an exciting summer of concerts, indoor dining and old-school good times. Casinos are booking headliner acts again, festivals are rising from the dead, and reservations at hotels and restaurants are quickly filling up. It’s incredible what can change in just a year’s time.

Of course there are reasons for the big changes – chiefly responsible is the development and distribution of vaccines, which have played the biggest role in getting us to where we are today. Numbers of infections, hospitalizations and deaths are all on the decline, and on top of that – or as a result of it – Gov. Phil Murphy has lifted restrictions in our state to allow the welcome return of some sense of normalcy. But what exactly will that new normalcy look like this summer in South Jersey? Let’s take a look …