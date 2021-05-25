Comic Andrew Santino takes on the bizarro nature of life in 2021

If you watch a lot of television you may recognize comedian Andrew Santino from various small parts he has played in hit shows like “The Office” and “This Is Us,” as well as his role as Billy Hobbs in the Jim Carrey-produced Showtime series “I’m Dying Up Here.” This weekend he heads to Atlantic City for a pair of shows at 7 and 10 p.m. Sunday, May 30, at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. We had a chance to speak to him recently to chat about comedy, woke culture and the excitement of returning to live shows in a waning pandemic.

Ryan Loughlin: You’ve done quite a bit of television and film roles. Is stand-up your real passion or more of a vessel to get to work in those other mediums?

Andrew Santino: Stand-up was always my first love. I have been doing it for 15 years here in Los Angeles, and I’ve been working really hard at it. I started acting later. For me, acting was always sort of a kind of supplement to stand-up to be honest. I enjoy them both, but if you told me I had to lose one of them I would choose to drop acting in a heartbeat.

RL: Who were your heroes as far as comedy is concerned?