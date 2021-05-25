Comic Andrew Santino takes on the bizarro nature of life in 2021

If you watch a lot of television you may recognize comedian Andrew Santino from various small parts he has played in hit shows like “The Office” and “This Is Us,” as well as his role as Billy Hobbs in the Jim Carrey-produced Showtime series “I’m Dying Up Here.” This weekend he heads to Atlantic City for a pair of shows at 7 and 10 p.m. Sunday, May 30, at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. We had a chance to speak to him recently to chat about comedy, woke culture and the excitement of returning to live shows in a waning pandemic.
Ryan Loughlin: You’ve done quite a bit of television and film roles. Is stand-up your real passion or more of a vessel to get to work in those other mediums?
Andrew Santino: Stand-up was always my first love. I have been doing it for 15 years here in Los Angeles, and I’ve been working really hard at it. I started acting later. For me, acting was always sort of a kind of supplement to stand-up to be honest. I enjoy them both, but if you told me I had to lose one of them I would choose to drop acting in a heartbeat.
RL: Who were your heroes as far as comedy is concerned?
AS: My grandfather was one of the funniest people on earth. He was a real hero, but as far as famous comics, when I was young I loved Eddie Murphy, but I really grew to love guys like Greg Giraldo, Patrice O’ Neal, Colin Quinn and that whole camp. Those were the guys I looked up to. There is this weird romantic fantasy (among comics) where they all want to say “Carlin!” or “Pryor!” and those guys are legends, but they’re not the ones who drove me to be a joke writer because I am 37, and they weren’t my thing. For me it was those other guys that I named, who ultimately became my peers.
RL: How much does woke culture effect what you might write or be willing to say onstage?
AS: It doesn’t at all. I don’t even believe it. I feel like it’s being perpetuated by ghosts. It’s not real.
RL: Tell me about your writing process – where do you find most of your material these days?
AS: I don’t know … most of it probably comes from my anger and frustrations and also the silliness of everything that is going on in the world. I just can’t help but s—- on everything because it’s goofy. It’s an insane time where some of the most liberal people I know are acting like conservatives, and the conservatives act like the most self-righteous liberals and everything is just upside down. The world is upside down.
RL: Does the vibe coming from the audience feel different now than in the past?
AS: The comedy fans now are better than ever. They are coming out in droves, and they are so excited to be away from the pandemic and everything. And I am so excited to deliver some new stuff to fans. I can’t wait to go and do it. I have done a few shows, and the vibe is just incredible. People are so ready for a release from what’s been going on. It’s like the Roaring Twenties – people want to live again.
Associate Editor, At The Shore/ACWeekly