A.C. Beer and Music Festival makes triumphant return with great beers, killer bands and an all-new venue

“Let’s face it, COVID is still out there. But the area at Bader Field is almost 1.4-million square feet, with long runways, so there will be a lot of space between everything,” Henderson promises.

But for the purists who have attended the Fest year after year, will it still feel like home?

“Of course it’s going to feel a bit different than your normal Beer Fest,” Henderson says. “For me, it’s almost like starting fresh. People have always said, ‘This would be a cool as an outdoor festival.’ And they’re probably right. So we are going to get to see just how cool of an outdoor festival it is.”

So with all of the excitement around the new outdoor concept, is there a chance that Bader Field will become the permanent home of the Atlantic City Beer and Music Fest?

“I’m not adverse to the opportunity to be outdoors, but the stars would all have to align. Because traditionally, the festival always kicked off the start of the season for Atlantic City in the spring. And now we are moving it ahead three months. We were always very proud of what the festival did economically for the start of the season. So we have to weigh that option, as well. There is some currency in doing good by the market.”