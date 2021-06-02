5 reasons to party at The Deck at Golden Nugget

Easily one of the most exciting aspects of the return of warm weather is the return of The Deck at Golden Nugget. This massive outdoor space just off the marina serves as party central all summer and keeps folks coming back again and again to enjoy its unique nightlife scene. Here are five reasons you should come party at The Deck this summer.

Fresh Air

Until the governor lifted COVID restrictions, anyone not seated at their table at a bar or restaurant was forced to wear a mask. In a pleasant outdoor space like The Deck, this made it impossible to properly enjoy the environment and the open breezes. Now that mask mandates are a thing of the past, a day — or night — at The Deck is back to being a true breath of fresh air.

Bands

Since it opened, The Deck at Golden Nugget has been one of the top spots in all of Atlantic City to see live music. With a large stage backed by a sweet sound system and a lineup of some of the best bands around, a night spent rocking out here is always a blast. The schedule is always rotating, but on any given night you can expect to see performances from popular acts like Don’t Call Me Francis, Cheers The Band, Cheezy and the Crackers, The Exceptions and more.

Good Eats and Drinks