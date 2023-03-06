GALLOWAY--Action film star and former Governor of California urged a standing room crowd of the dangers of hatred.

Schwarzenegger's talk was part of a morning in which he toured the Sara & Sam Schoffer Holocaust Resource Center where he met survivors before addressing more than 600 people in the Campus Center Event room.

The world champion bodybuilder spoke from personal experiences, including being the son of a Nazi officer.

"I've seen enough people throw away their futures for hateful beliefs. I want to speak to you before you find regrets at the end of your path."

He also spoke of a recent visit to Auschwitz this past September, "You feel a tremendous weight that reminds us of the horrors" Schwarzenegger said with pain in his eyes.

This visit to Stockton University was made possible by, Conyers Davis who is the son of Stockton's Board of Trustees member Nancy Davis is the Director of the Schwarzenegger Institute and University of Southern California.

The suspense in the Holocaust Resource Center grew as Stacey Clap the Director of Strategic Communications continued to update personnel on Arnold's location.

Holocaust survivor Elizabeth Roth was one those waiting. She and her three sons along with their wives were there to meet Arnold and answered questions from the press.

Gail Rosenthal Holocaust Center Executive Director, welcomed Arnold Schwarzenegger to the Holocaust Resource Center where he began his walk-through, meeting Elizabeth Roth her family and many nervous students.

Roth and her sister were the only ones out of her family who survived the Holocaust.

"My husband and I moved to America with our first son when he was just two years old, it wasn't easy." Rother said. "We had very little money and with the money we did have we bought a chicken farm."

"Our American neighbors didn't understand how bad it was in Europe, some of them denied understanding this is real." she said somberly.

Carl Roth, Elizebeth's oldest son explained how he spoke Czech and he learned how to speak English as a young boy in Elementary school in Millville New Jersey. He recalls some of his classmates also had parents who survived the concentration camps, and he was able to bond with them over this.

South Jersey has been home to hundreds of Holocaust survivors who have lived in Atlantic, Cape May, and Cumberland counties as well as some adjacent communities.

Mohammed Baig a student at Stockton taking a Holocaust and Genocide Studies course said, "I have had no prior education about the Holocaust and had no idea how many people died." Baig moved to the United States from Pakistan five years ago and is enjoying his time learning at Stockton.

Schwarzenegger was asked what motivates him, he stated "You have to have a clear vision, you can't stumble around every day. I used to hear people complain about the number of reps that they had to do to see results at the gym. I never minded how many I had to do; I knew they would get me one step closer to my goal." he said beaming with a smile.

Schwarzenegger credits his idols being President Reagan and Reg Park.

The address ended with a standing ovation from the audience and Dr. Harvey Kesselman gifting Schwarzenegger Stockton's famous Maple syrup which can only be found at the campus.