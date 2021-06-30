 Skip to main content
Actor Allison Mack gets 3 years in NXIVM sex-slave case
Actor Allison Mack gets 3 years in NXIVM sex-slave case

NEW YORK — TV actor Allison Mack, who played a key role in the scandal-ridden, cult-like group NXIVM, was sentenced to three years in prison Wednesday on charges she manipulated women into becoming sex slaves for the group’s spiritual leader.

Mack — best known for her role as a young Superman’s close friend on the series “Smallville” — had previously pleaded guilty to the charges and began cooperating against NXIVM leader Keith Raniere. Prosecutors credited her with helping them mount evidence showing how Raniere created a secret society of brainwashed women who were branded with his initials.

At her sentencing in Brooklyn federal court, Mack renounced the self-improvement guru.

“I made choices I will forever regret,” she said, also telling the judge she was filled with “remorse and guilt.”

“I am sorry to those of you that I brought into NXIVM," she wrote in a letter filed with the court last week. "I am sorry I ever exposed you to the nefarious and emotionally abusive schemes of a twisted man.”

She reiterated her apologies to the victims in court on Wednesday: “From the deepest part of my heart and soul, I am sorry.”

Mack wept at times while reading her statement to the court. U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis told her he believed her apology was sincere, but said she deserved a serious sentence for using her celebrity to groom victims as “a willing and proactive ally” and “essential accomplice to Raniere's monstrous crimes.”

Branded Women

FILE - Allison Mack leaves Federal court in the Brooklyn borough of New York on April 24, 2018. Mack, an actress best known for playing a young Superman's friend, was sentenced to 3 years in prison for role in NXIVM sex-slave case. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

 Frank Franklin II
