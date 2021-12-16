ACIT
Coach: Jackie Siscone
Last season’s record: 4-10
2021-22 prediction: Building
Key players: Grace Speer, 6-1, Sr., G; Chayley Williams, 6-0, Jr., F; Veronica Rodriguez, 5-3, Jr., G; Zion Stewart, 6-1, Fr., F; Qadisah Zahir, 5-5, So., G.
Outlook: Speer is one of the league’s top players, averaging 15.6 last season. The Florida Institute of Technology recruit is 211 points away from 1,000. The Red Hawks are young and expected to play at a fast pace.
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
