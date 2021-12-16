 Skip to main content
Coach: Jackie Siscone

Last season’s record: 4-10

2021-22 prediction: Building

Key players: Grace Speer, 6-1, Sr., G; Chayley Williams, 6-0, Jr., F; Veronica Rodriguez, 5-3, Jr., G; Zion Stewart, 6-1, Fr., F; Qadisah Zahir, 5-5, So., G.

Outlook: Speer is one of the league’s top players, averaging 15.6 last season. The Florida Institute of Technology recruit is 211 points away from 1,000. The Red Hawks are young and expected to play at a fast pace.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
