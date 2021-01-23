ACIT
Coach: Jackie Siscone
Last season’s record: 17-10
2021 prediction: Spoiler
Key players: Cea'anai Jackson, 6-3, Jr., C; Grace Speer, 6-1, Jr., G/F; Lynn McLaughlin, 5-4, Fr., PG.
Outlook: Last season, the Red Hawks offense was led by Jackson, who averaged 13.9 points per game and was a first-team Press All-Star, and Speer, who averaged 14.5 points. ACIT graduated four seniors (three starters) from last season and will look to put a lot of emphasis on defensive pressure and being disciplined on offense.
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.