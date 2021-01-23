 Skip to main content
Coach: Jackie Siscone

Last season’s record: 17-10

2021 prediction: Spoiler

Key players: Cea'anai Jackson, 6-3, Jr., C; Grace Speer, 6-1, Jr., G/F; Lynn McLaughlin, 5-4, Fr., PG.

Outlook: Last season, the Red Hawks offense was led by Jackson, who averaged 13.9 points per game and was a first-team Press All-Star, and Speer, who averaged 14.5 points. ACIT graduated four seniors (three starters) from last season and will look to put a lot of emphasis on defensive pressure and being disciplined on offense.

