 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ACIT
0 comments

ACIT

Coach: Sean O'Neill (first season) 

2020 record: 7-8

Group: S.J. Group IV

What to watch: Even with a lot of freshmen, the RedHawks have a strong culture as a team and hope to hit their stride as the season unfolds. Seniors Sophia Ramos (defensive specialist) and Abigail SIbley (right side hitter) are expected to be leaders on a relatively young team. Looking to make an immediate impact are freshmen Makenna Ditzel (setter) and Olivia Magro (middle hitter). Junior middle hitter Myla Domazet will also be important to the team as a leader.

"My prediction for this season is (it will be) a tough start against some really good teams, but I think we will start doing very well after the first few games in the season," O'Neill said.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Govt-and-politics

New urgency to fix New York's COVID-19 rent relief program

  • Updated

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday she was in talks to call a special session of the state legislature after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the Biden administration's temporary federal ban on evictions, just days ahead of the expiration of the state's own ban Aug. 31.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News