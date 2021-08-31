What to watch: Even with a lot of freshmen, the RedHawks have a strong culture as a team and hope to hit their stride as the season unfolds. Seniors Sophia Ramos (defensive specialist) and Abigail SIbley (right side hitter) are expected to be leaders on a relatively young team. Looking to make an immediate impact are freshmen Makenna Ditzel (setter) and Olivia Magro (middle hitter). Junior middle hitter Myla Domazet will also be important to the team as a leader.