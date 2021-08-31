Coach: Sean O'Neill (first season)
2020 record: 7-8
Group: S.J. Group IV
What to watch: Even with a lot of freshmen, the RedHawks have a strong culture as a team and hope to hit their stride as the season unfolds. Seniors Sophia Ramos (defensive specialist) and Abigail SIbley (right side hitter) are expected to be leaders on a relatively young team. Looking to make an immediate impact are freshmen Makenna Ditzel (setter) and Olivia Magro (middle hitter). Junior middle hitter Myla Domazet will also be important to the team as a leader.
"My prediction for this season is (it will be) a tough start against some really good teams, but I think we will start doing very well after the first few games in the season," O'Neill said.
