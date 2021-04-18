 Skip to main content
ACIT
ACIT

Coach: Brigette Alessandrini

2019 record: 11-13

2021 prediction: Rebuilding

Outlook: The Red Hawks are young with a lot of new faces who are eager to be part of something new, according to Alessandrini. Senior utility player Samantha Dangler, junior pitcher Maura Furst, and junior catcher Lola Sarni are the top returnees.

