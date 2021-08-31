What to watch: After losing six seniors to graduation, the Red Hawks are counting in a team of mostly underclassmen. Lasana Konneh, who can play multiple positions, is one of the only seniors on ACIT. Juniors Axel Mayren (defender), Benny Sanchez (multiple positions), striker Sam Olarte and Ben and Max Rivera (twin defenders), along with a handful of new players, bring a lot of speed and athleticism to the team. Building team chemistry will be important, Taylor said.