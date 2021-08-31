 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ACIT
0 comments

ACIT

Coach: James Taylor (seventh season)

2020 record: 1-7

Group: S.J. Group IV

What to watch: After losing six seniors to graduation, the Red Hawks are counting in a team of mostly underclassmen. Lasana Konneh, who can play multiple positions, is one of the only seniors on ACIT. Juniors Axel Mayren (defender), Benny Sanchez (multiple positions), striker Sam Olarte and Ben and Max Rivera (twin defenders), along with a handful of new players, bring a lot of speed and athleticism to the team. Building team chemistry will be important, Taylor said.

"(There is) a chance to be competitive with the better teams if players develop quickly," Taylor said.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Govt-and-politics

New urgency to fix New York's COVID-19 rent relief program

  • Updated

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday she was in talks to call a special session of the state legislature after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the Biden administration's temporary federal ban on evictions, just days ahead of the expiration of the state's own ban Aug. 31.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News