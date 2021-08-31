Coach: Jason Embs (fifth season)
2020 record: 2-7
Group: S.J. Group IV
What to watch: ACIT lost four players to graduation, but picked up a few freshmen, including midfielder Genesis Alvarez-Romero, who is expected to start right away. Also returning are senior defender Gabby Cotto and junior midfielders Sheily Fugon-Acosta and Arianna Young.
"This will be a normalizing and rebuilding year for ACIT Redhawks as we work to have a normal preseason and play a full season," Embs said.
