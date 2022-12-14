Coach: Byron Nelson
Last season’s record: 15-9
2022-23 prediction: Contender
Outlook: ACIT is shaping up for a potential breakthrough season. The Red Hawks have experience and depth. Senior guard Jayden Lopz averaged 13.2 points and made 40 3-pointers last season. Nasir Tucker, a 5-7 senior guard, averaged nine points and 2.6 assists. Zahir Davis-Roberts, a 6-3 senior forward, was the team's top rebounder last season.
