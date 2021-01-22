ACIT
Coach: Byron Nelson
Last season’s record: 14-14
2020-21 prediction: Developing
Key players: JaMaine Davenport, 5-2, Sr., G/F; Jayden Lopez, 5'7, So., G.
Outlook: Nelson takes over the program. The Red Hawks return Davenport, who averaged 10.55 points last season. Nelson aims to build off the success of last season and create a winning culture. Despite lacking much varsity experience, ACIT will compete and be a good shooting team, Nelson said.
