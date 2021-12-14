 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ACIT
0 comments

ACIT

Coach: Byron Nelson

Last season’s record: 4-8

2021-22 prediction: Building

Key players: Jayden Lopez, 5-8, Jr., G; Lovendorff Verna, 6-5, Sr., C; Desi Stroud, 6-0, Jr., G; Eric Williams, 5-10, Sr., G; Zaheer Owens, 5-10, Sr., G.

Outlook: Lopez averaged eight points last season and is the lone returning starter. Owens averaged five points off the bench last season. Nelson the Red Hawks will be competitive this season.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News