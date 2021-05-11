 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ACIT softball 18, Bridgeton 7
0 comments

ACIT softball 18, Bridgeton 7

Lola Sarni was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and a home run for ACIT. Kiara Flanagan also knocked in three runs for the Red Hawks.

Samantha Dangler struck out six in 6 1/3 innings for the win.

ACIT 102 504 7 – 18 15 3

Bridgeton 500 002 0 – 7 5 7

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News