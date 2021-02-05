 Skip to main content
ACIT girls down Holy Spirit
Grace Speer scored 21 points to lead the ACIT girls basketball team to a 57-51 win over Holy Spirit on Friday night.

Cea’anai Jackson scored 11 points and grabbed 17 rebounds for the winning Red Hawks. Lynne Mclaughlin added 12 for ACIT.

Kira Murray led Holy Spirit with 28.

Holy Spirit 9 19 15 9 – 51

ACIT 5 9 14 17 – 57

ACIT – Speer 21, Jackson 11, McLaughlin 12, Gonzalez-Mora 5,

