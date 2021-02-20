ACIT girls 49, Cedar Creek 35

Grace Speer scored 29 for the winners, who evened their record at 4-4.
ACIT 16 10 15 8 – 49
Cedar Creek 6 10 14 5 – 35
ACIT: Speer 29, Jackson 10, McLaughlin 4, Williams 6
CK – Cross 12, Gunnels 2, Nicolichia 5, Sears 1, McColl 4, N. Hill 2, J. Hill 1, Morgan 8
