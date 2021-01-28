 Skip to main content
ACIT coach Byron Nelson makes a successful debut
ACIT coach Byron Nelson makes a successful debut

JaMaine Davenport scored 27 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as ACIT opened the season with a 63-60 win over Pleasantville.

It was the first career win for ACIT coach Byron Nelson.

George Smith scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Red Hawks. Jayden Lopez added 12 points and six assists.

Pleasantville (0-1) is ranked No. 10 in The Press Elite 11.

