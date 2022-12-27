 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

ACIT 76, Salem Tech 32

  • 0

Nasir Tucker had 11 points, six rebounds and five assists for ACIT in this ACIT Tournament game. Zahir Davis-Roberts scored 10 for ACIT, while Jayden Lopez contributed six assists.

ACIT will play Gloucester Tech for the championship 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Salem Tech 2 4 11 15 - 32

ACIT 22 13 26 15 - 76

ACIT-Stroud 5, Owens 7, Hernandez 8, Hawkins 2, Reyes Jr, 6, Quintana 9, Canayunan 2, Lopez 9, Davis-Roberts 10, Tucker 11, Ryther 7.

Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News