ACIT 76, Salem Tech 32

Nasir Tucker had 11 points, six rebounds and five assists for ACIT in this ACIT Tournament game. Zahir Davis-Roberts scored 10 for ACIT, while Jayden Lopez contributed six assists.
ACIT will play Gloucester Tech for the championship 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Salem Tech 2 4 11 15 - 32
ACIT 22 13 26 15 - 76
ACIT-Stroud 5, Owens 7, Hernandez 8, Hawkins 2, Reyes Jr, 6, Quintana 9, Canayunan 2, Lopez 9, Davis-Roberts 10, Tucker 11, Ryther 7.
