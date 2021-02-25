ACIT 68, Oakcrest 55

Ja’Maine Davenport scored 25 to lead ACIT to the win. Nissim Respes sparked Oakcrest with 19.
Davenport is averaging 20 points this season.
ACIT 18 17 9 24 – 68
Oakcrest 11 16 18 10 – 55
ACIT – Taylor 13, Owens 1, Reyes 8, Smith 2, Lopez 7, Stroud 12, Davenport 25
OK – Hamler 4, O’Brien 3, Casanova 5, Wall 12, Respes 19, O’Brien 8, Griffin 2.
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today