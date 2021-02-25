 Skip to main content
ACIT 68, Oakcrest 55
ACIT 68, Oakcrest 55

Ja’Maine Davenport scored 25 to lead ACIT to the win. Nissim Respes sparked Oakcrest with 19.

Davenport is averaging 20 points this season.

ACIT 18 17 9 24 – 68

Oakcrest 11 16 18 10 – 55

ACIT – Taylor 13, Owens 1, Reyes 8, Smith 2, Lopez 7, Stroud 12, Davenport 25

OK – Hamler 4, O’Brien 3, Casanova 5, Wall 12, Respes 19, O’Brien 8, Griffin 2.

