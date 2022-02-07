ACIT 61, Buena Regional 27

Jayden Lopez led ACIT with 13. The Red Hawks are 12-5.
ACIT 15 15 17 13 – 61
Buena Regional 9 4 3 12 – 27
ACIT-Stroud 8, Ryther 3, Reyes 4, Hawkins 2, Owens 6, Verna 2, Lopez 13, Davis-Roberts 4, Tucker 9, Williams 9
BR-Mckeon 4, Doughty 2, Dalponte 2, Caraballo 2, Ernst 4, Gonzalez 10, DelValle
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today