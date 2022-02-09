ACIT 59, Cape May Tech 19

Desi Stroud led ACIT with 13. Nasir Tucker had six assists. Jayden Lopez had five steals.
Cape May Tech 0 7 6 6 – 19
ACIT 18 14 14 13 – 59
CMT- Czarnecki 3, Murray 2, Basile 3, Boehm 4, Dille 2, Richie 5
ACIT-Stroud 13, Ryther 2, reyes 7, Hawkins 2, Owens 8, Verna 4, L. Owens 4, Lopez 6, Davis-Roberts 2, Tucker 5, Williams 6
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
