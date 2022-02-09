 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ACIT 59, Cape May Tech 19
Desi Stroud led ACIT with 13. Nasir Tucker had six assists. Jayden Lopez had five steals.

Cape May Tech 0 7 6 6 – 19

ACIT 18 14 14 13 – 59

CMT- Czarnecki 3, Murray 2, Basile 3, Boehm 4, Dille 2, Richie 5

ACIT-Stroud 13, Ryther 2, reyes 7, Hawkins 2, Owens 8, Verna 4, L. Owens 4, Lopez 6, Davis-Roberts 2, Tucker 5, Williams 6

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
