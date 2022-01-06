 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ACIT 56, Vineland 51
ACIT handed Vineland its first loss of the season.

Jayden Lopez scored 32, grabbed 4 rebounds and had three assists and two steals for ACIT.

Yamere Diggs led Vineland (5-1) with 15.

ACIT improved to 4-1.

ACIT 8 14 15 17 – 56

Vineland 16 19 2 13 – 51

ACIT-Stroud 4, Owens 2, Lopez 32, Tucker 13, Williams 5

VL-Hitchens 6, Clark 2, Carter 10, Diggs 15, Herbert 2, Rowell 11

