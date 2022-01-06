ACIT 56, Vineland 51

ACIT handed Vineland its first loss of the season.
Jayden Lopez scored 32, grabbed 4 rebounds and had three assists and two steals for ACIT.
Yamere Diggs led Vineland (5-1) with 15.
ACIT improved to 4-1.
ACIT 8 14 15 17 – 56
Vineland 16 19 2 13 – 51
ACIT-Stroud 4, Owens 2, Lopez 32, Tucker 13, Williams 5
VL-Hitchens 6, Clark 2, Carter 10, Diggs 15, Herbert 2, Rowell 11
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today