ACIT 56, Vineland 39

Jayden Lopez had 10 points and 10 assists for the winning Red Hawks (8-2).

Zahir Davis-Roberts, Desi Stroud and Yamdry Hernandez each score 12 for ACIT.

ACIT 14 11 17 14 - 56

Vineland 12 12 5 10 - 39

ACIT - Stroud 12, Hernandez 12, Quintana 8, Lopez 10, Davis-Roberts 12, Tucker 2

VL - Hitchens Jr. 11, Clark 10, Sarnoff 2, Ruiz 3, Herbert 9, Doivilus 2, Sode 2

Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
