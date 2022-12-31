 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

ACIT 55, MERVO 37

  • 0

Nasir Tucker scored 21 points and had five assists to lead ACIT to this Boardwalk Basketball Classic win in Wildwood.

Desi Stroud scored 14 and grabbed six rebounds for the winning Red Hawks, who improved to 6-1.

MERVO 6 9 8 14 - 37

ACIT 15 11 12 17 - 55

ACIT - Sroud 14, Hernandez 5, Hawkins 1, Canayunan 2, Lopez 12, Tucker 21

Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News