ACIT 55, MERVO 37

Nasir Tucker scored 21 points and had five assists to lead ACIT to this Boardwalk Basketball Classic win in Wildwood.
Desi Stroud scored 14 and grabbed six rebounds for the winning Red Hawks, who improved to 6-1.
MERVO 6 9 8 14 - 37
ACIT 15 11 12 17 - 55
ACIT - Sroud 14, Hernandez 5, Hawkins 1, Canayunan 2, Lopez 12, Tucker 21
