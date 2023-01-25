 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ACIT 55, Cedar Creek 39

Nasir Tucker scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as ACIT improved to 13-4. Jayden Lopez added 10 points, five rebounds and four assists for ACIT. Desi Stroud chipped in with 12 for the Red Hawks.

Zaire Pilgrim scored 11 for Cedar Creek (9-11).

