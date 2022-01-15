 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ACIT 54, Buena Regional 36
ACIT 54, Buena Regional 36

Jayden Lopez scored 22 and had five assists and three steals for ACIT, which improved to 6-3.

Buena 10 10 11 5 – 36

ACIT 12 22 5 15 – 54

BU-McKeon 9, Doughty 2, Caraballo 8, Ernst 3, Gonzalez 10, DelValle 4

ACIT-Verna 3, Stroud 6, Owens 8, Lopez 22, Ryther 2, Quintana 2, Davis-Roberts 9, Hawkins 2

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
