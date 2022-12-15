ACIT 52, Bridgeton 42

Jameil Quintana scored 17 and had five steals for the winning Red Hawks. Desi Stroud grabbed nine rebounds and Yamdry Hernandez blocked four shots for ACIT.
Bridgeton 3 6 14 17 - 42
ACIT 7 17 16 12 - 52
BR-Meade 4, Brown 9, Purnell 11, Sharpe 10, Anderson 8
ACIT-Stroud 9, Hernandez 2, Reyes Jr. 2, Quintana 17, Lopez 7, Davis-Roberts 4, Tucker 3
