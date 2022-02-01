ACIT 51, Vineland 33

Nasir Tucker scored 16 and had six assists to spark ACIT. Jayden Lopez had 10 points and four assists for ACIT, which improved to 10-4.
Vineland 9 6 6 12 – 33
ACIT 10 11 12 18 – 51
VL-Hitchens 8, Clark 2, Carter 10, Diggs 9, Herbert 2, Rowell 2
ACIT-Stroud 4, Reyes 2, Owens 6, Verna 2, Lopez 10, Davis-Roberts 4, Tucker 16, Williams 7
