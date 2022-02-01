 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ACIT 51, Vineland 33
Nasir Tucker scored 16 and had six assists to spark ACIT. Jayden Lopez had 10 points and four assists for ACIT, which improved to 10-4.

Vineland 9 6 6 12 – 33

ACIT 10 11 12 18 – 51

VL-Hitchens 8, Clark 2, Carter 10, Diggs 9, Herbert 2, Rowell 2

ACIT-Stroud 4, Reyes 2, Owens 6, Verna 2, Lopez 10, Davis-Roberts 4, Tucker 16, Williams 7

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
