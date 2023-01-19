ACIT 51, Hammonton 32

Zahir Davis scored 11 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the winning Red Hawks. Jay Lopez contributed seven assists for ACIT.
Hammonton 12 5 6 9 - 32
ACIT 7 17 15 12 - 51
HAM-Nicholson 2, Lowe 2, Barber 6, Smith-Bey 7, Smith 7, Johnson 8
ACIT - Stroud 11, Hernandez 5, Hawkins 2, Quintana 10, Lopez 7, Davis 9, Tucker 5
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
