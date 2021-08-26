Accident shows the need for safety improvement in Delilah Oaks, according to residents

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Residents of the Delilah Oaks neighborhood are fed up with speeding cars on their streets.
Frustrations have reached a new level after a man hit two parked cars on Windsor Avenue Wednesday night.
Around 11 p.m., Kevin Selby, 41, of Egg Harbor Township, ran off the road after he allegedly mistook fireworks for gunshots, Lt. Robert Gray said Thursday.
Selby has been charged with careless driving, Gray said.
The resident, Sinthya Islam, said after the car traveled across both her side and front lawn, it landed across the street, nearly taking out a neighbor's mailbox. She said both men then fled the scene.
Gray said the two probably ran because they mistook the fireworks for gunshots, not because they were trying to get away from the crash.
"We were busy calling 911 and about six cops showed up," Islam said. "Then I want to say about 10 minutes later, they (police) finally caught them."
Selby was taken to the hospital for a minor knee injury and the passenger was uninjured, Gray said.
Islam and Ada Gaud, who lives across the street, said they are tired of living in fear because of reckless drivers coming through the neighborhood from the Atlantic City Expressway and the Black Horse Pike.
"I can't imagine, these are my sons rooms," Islam said as she pointed to the front of the house where the Mercedes nearly crashed into. "What if that car had went through the windows? Am I at fault for having a corner house? It's ridiculous."
The safety concerns from residents of the community have been building for months.
Earlier this year, residents were attending Township Committee meetings officials know trucks have been using their streets as a shortcut between the Black Horse Pike and the Atlantic City Expressway.
Cars drive past their homes at twice the speed they should, the residents have said.
If someone wants to drive north from the pike to Delilah Road and not use Windsor Drive, they either have to take crowded English Creek Avenue to the west or Spruce Avenue to the east.
Gaud and Islam said they want the township to install metal guard rails at the intersection of Delilah Road and Windsor Avenue and also put speed bumps throughout the neighborhood, because the stop signs are often ignored.
"I've been here for 41 years, I've had a car in my pool, I've had a car almost run through my fence and one car nearly hit the side of the house right where my granddaughter sleeps," Gaud said. "We need those metal barriers here and we need speed bumps because no one cares about the signs, they just drive right through."
Gaud said just recently a children at play sign up the street from her home was knocked down in broad daylight.
"I'm going to write a letter and I'm going to get signatures because this has to stop," Gaud said.
In November, the committee talked about adding speed shelves, also known as rumble strips. They discussed the need to prohibit truck traffic cutting through Delilah Oaks prior to speed shelves being installed, since the heavy trucks traveling over the speed shelves would create noise issues.
"This kind of thing should not be happening in a residential area," Islam said. "Maybe if we had something on the road, like speed bumps, it would have helped the situation."
