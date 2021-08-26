Accident shows the need for safety improvement in Delilah Oaks, according to residents

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I can't imagine, these are my sons rooms," Islam said as she pointed to the front of the house where the Mercedes nearly crashed into. "What if that car had went through the windows? Am I at fault for having a corner house? It's ridiculous."

The safety concerns from residents of the community have been building for months.

Earlier this year, residents were attending Township Committee meetings officials know trucks have been using their streets as a shortcut between the Black Horse Pike and the Atlantic City Expressway.

Cars drive past their homes at twice the speed they should, the residents have said.

If someone wants to drive north from the pike to Delilah Road and not use Windsor Drive, they either have to take crowded English Creek Avenue to the west or Spruce Avenue to the east.

Gaud and Islam said they want the township to install metal guard rails at the intersection of Delilah Road and Windsor Avenue and also put speed bumps throughout the neighborhood, because the stop signs are often ignored.