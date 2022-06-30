 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ACCC graduations

Atlantic Cape Community College spring 2022 graduates

Brittany Stebbins, of Somers Point, earned a Associate in Arts degree in Preschool-Grade 3 Education Option.

Khalil Johnson, of Somers Point, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Culinary Arts.

Kimberly Greller, of Somers Point, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Nursing.

Nicole Barbella, of Northfield, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Technical Studies.

Victoria Meade, of Northfield, earned a Associate in Science degree in General Studies.

Meredith Bradley, of Linwood, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Nursing.

Caitlin McNulty, of Somers Point, earned a Associate in Science degree in Business Administration with Honors.

Morgan Howard, of Northfield, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Nursing.

Maria Vazquez, of Somers Point, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Nursing.

Ciany Reyes, of Northfield, earned a Associate in Science degree in Health Science.

Dara Mencia-Moreno, of Northfield, earned a Associate in Science degree in Business Administration.

Grace Festa, of Northfield, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Culinary Arts/Baking and Pastry Option.

Edward Leap, of Linwood, earned a Associate in Science degree in General Studies with High Honors.

Lilyella Kern, of Somers Point, earned a Associate in Science degree in General Studies.

Braden Garth, of Northfield, earned a Associate in Science degree in Engineering.

Grace Mozitis, of Linwood, earned a Associate in Arts degree in Liberal Arts/K-12 Education Option with High Honors.

Conner Juckett, of Northfield, earned a Associate in Science degree in General Studies.

Erika Ortiz, of Somers Point, earned a Associate in Science degree in Human Services.

Amanda Wolfenden, of Somers Point, earned a Associate in Science degree in General Studies with High Honors.

Madelyn Sacco, of Somers Point, earned a Associate in Arts degree in Psychology with High Honors.

Emily Skorseth, of Northfield, earned a Associate in Science degree in General Studies.

Samantha Maga, of Linwood, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Nursing.

Ryan Pelikan, of Somers Point, earned a Associate in Science degree in Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Addictions Counseling with Honors.

Sheila Godfrey, of Somers Point, earned a Associate in Arts degree in Liberal Arts/K-12 Education Option.

Theresa Zentmeyer, of Linwood, earned a Associate in Science degree in General Studies.

Lyla Lamkin, of Somers Point, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Nursing.

Christine Jewell, of Somers Point, earned a Associate in Science degree in Health Science.

Dawn Rothman, of Linwood, earned a Associate in Science degree in Business Administration.

Daniel Summers, of Northfield, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Hospitality Management.

Jon Disidori, of Linwood, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Computer Programming.

Ian McGill, of Somers Point, earned a Associate in Arts degree in Studio Art with Honors.

Riley Murray, of Northfield, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Media Studies with Honors.

Patrick Butler, of Somers Point, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Nursing with Honors.

Christian Gansert, of Linwood, earned a Associate in Science degree in Criminal Justice with Honors.

Stacey Mendoza Lorenzo, of Northfield, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Nursing.

Carly Decker, of Somers Point, earned a Associate in Science degree in General Studies.

Elena Murillo, of Somers Point, earned a Associate in Arts degree in Liberal Arts/Child Development Child Care Option with Honors.

Elizabeth Little, of Northfield, earned a Associate in Science degree in General Studies with Honors.

Kerwitch Pierre, of Somers Point, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Nursing.

Madeline Smith, of Linwood, earned a Associate in Science degree in General Studies with High Honors.

Madison Souder, of Somers Point, earned a Associate in Science degree in Biomedical Science with High Honors.

Marrisa Rodriguez, of Somers Point, earned a Associate in Science degree in Human Services.

Monica Washington, of Somers Point, earned a Associate in Science degree in General Studies.

Randi Akers, of Northfield, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Nursing.

Tiana Diaz, of Somers Point, earned a Associate in Arts degree in Preschool to Grade 3 Education.

Andrew Chillari Jr., of Ventnor, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Nursing.

Sayali Patil, of Ventnor, earned a Associate in Science degree in Biomedical Science with High Honors.

Hannah Bychick, of Margate, earned a Associate in Science degree in General Studies.

Arri Hutt, of Ventnor, earned a Associate in Science degree in Business Administration.

Julius Hutt, of Ventnor, earned a Associate in Science degree in General Studies.

Matthew West, of Margate, earned a Associate in Science degree in General Studies with High Honors.

Alba Rosario, of Ventnor, earned a Associate in Science degree in Business Administration.

Juan Zuleta, of Ventnor, earned a Associate in Science degree in General Studies.

Francis Tedeschi, of Margate, earned a Associate in Science degree in Business Administration.

Zachary Ostroff, of Margate, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Nursing.

Sam Amir, of Longport, earned a Associate in Arts degree in Psychology.

Gregory McLaughlin, of Ventnor, earned a Associate in Science degree in Aviation Studies with Honors.

Clara Lora Mena, of Ventnor, earned a Associate in Science degree in General Studies.

Abhishak Chakraborty, of Ventnor, earned a Associate in Science degree in Computer Information Systems.

Andrew Freeto, of Margate, earned a Associate in Science degree in Criminal Justice.

Anthony Bongiorno, of Margate, earned a Associate in Science degree in Criminal Justice.

Dennis Cardona, of Ventnor, earned a Associate in Science degree in General Studies.

Thalia Leary, of Ventnor, earned a Associate in Science degree in Business Administration.

Joseph Santiago, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Science degree in General Studies.

Paula Cardona, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Arts degree in Preschool-Grade 3 Education Option with Honors.

Reniza Jeidree Cuartocruz, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Nursing.

Wendy Kare, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Science degree in Criminal Justice.

Margaret Birkbeck, of Absecon, earned a Associate in Science degree in Health Science.

Marco Miranda, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Science degree in Computer Information Systems.

Eliana Cochran, of Absecon, earned a Associate in Arts degree in Preschool to Grade 3 Education.

Brianna Dendler, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Nursing.

Daniel Carney, of Absecon, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Nursing.

Adam Giberson, of Port Republic, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Nursing.

Anaisa Gould, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Culinary Arts.

Kyle Goldman, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Computer Systems Support with Honors.

Edwina Escobar, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Arts degree in Liberal Arts/Secondary Education Option.

Nina Wall, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Fine Arts degree in Fine Arts Studies.

Ruth Ruiz Romero, of Absecon, earned a Associate in Science degree in Human Services.

Meghan Casey, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Science degree in General Studies with High Honors.

Nicolas Pena-Carrillo, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Science degree in Aviation Studies.

Aisha Wain, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Science degree in Health Science with Honors.

Bria Donnell, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Science degree in Human Services.

Marian Padayhag, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Science degree in General Studies.

Lailanie Miranda, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Science degree in Business Administration.

Adriana Carrelli, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Science degree in General Studies with Highest Honors.

Emily Billings, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Science degree in General Studies with Honors.

Nayeli Diaz, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Arts degree in Liberal Arts/K-12 Education Option.

Carly McBride, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Science degree in Business Administration.

John Rey Ogatis, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Nursing.

Tynan Hand, of Absecon, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Media Studies.

Rafath Osmany, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Arts degree in Liberal Arts/K-12 Education Option.

Casey Foresta, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Science degree in Criminal Justice.

Elo Hernandez, of Absecon, earned a Associate in Science degree in Criminal Justice.

Cristina Pondevida, of Absecon, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Nursing.

George Mauroff Jr., of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Science degree in General Studies with Honors.

Soleil Yakita, of Absecon, earned a Associate in Arts degree in Liberal Arts/English Option with High Honors.

Thao Huynh, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Nursing.

Victoria Axelsson, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Science degree in Engineering with Highest Honors.

Anthony Bhagwandeen, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Computer Systems Support with High Honors.

Gavin Mattson, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Air Traffic Control Terminal.

Jameera Vazquez, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Science degree in Human Services.

Jorge Gonzales, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Science degree in Computer Information Systems with Honors.

Megan Attig, of Absecon, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Nursing.

Alyssa Blanda, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Science degree in General Studies.

Anthony Guerrera, of Absecon, earned a Associate in Science degree in Business Administration.

Bhavikbhai Tailor, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Science degree in Engineering.

Juliana Cox, of Absecon, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Nursing.

Kyle Schaffer, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Science degree in Business Administration.

Sandra Chavez-Victoria, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Science degree in Human Services.

Stephano Bustamante, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Arts degree in Psychology.

Gabriella Penate, of Absecon, earned a Associate in Science degree in General Studies with Highest Honors.

Katie Ketschek, of Port Republic, earned a Associate in Science degree in General Studies with Honors.

Jaric Abadinas, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Science degree in Engineering with High Honors.

Bryanna Barrett, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Science degree in General Studies.

Jose Lopez Rodriguez, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Science degree in Business Administration.

Kristin Vola, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Science degree in Health Science.

Natalie Salgado-George, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Science degree in Health Science.

Christian Hunt, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Science degree in General Studies with High Honors.

Amanda Noona, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Nursing.

Benjamin Kucera, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Science degree in General Studies with High Honors.

Naomi Cox, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Science degree in General Studies.

Francisco Rivera III, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Science degree in Criminal Justice with Honors.

Samantha Brown, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Nursing with Honors.

Tatum Boehm, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Nursing with High Honors.

Jeffrey Ropiecki Jr., of Port Republic, earned a Associate in Science degree in Aviation Studies.

Matthew McNabb, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Arts degree in Liberal Arts/K-12 Education Option with High Honors.

Shakira Bell, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Science degree in Human Services.

Maria Mejia-Izcoa, of Absecon, earned a Associate in Science degree in General Studies with Highest Honors.

Alexander Musitano, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Arts degree in Liberal Arts/K-12 Education Option with Honors.

Anderson Martinez, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Nursing.

Aniekeme Ukpe, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Arts degree in Psychology.

Avi Desai, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Science degree in Criminal Justice with Honors.

Capri Hicks, of Absecon, earned a Associate in Arts degree in Studio Art.

Fehmeedah Khan, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Arts degree in Liberal Arts/K-12 Education Option.

Gary Luc, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Nursing.

Jocelyn Yarrow, of Absecon, earned a Associate in Science degree in Health Science with Honors.

Khushi Shah, of Absecon, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Nursing.

Kyle Bronco, of Absecon, earned a Associate in Arts degree in Communication.

Ludovico Menegon, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Media Studies.

Maitri Patel, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Nursing with High Honors.

Melanie Pe-a, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Arts degree in Liberal Arts/Psychology Option.

Nathalia Gomez-Artica, of Absecon, earned a Associate in Science degree in Biomedical Science with High Honors.

Nickolas Walker, of Absecon, earned a Associate in Science degree in Criminal Justice.

Onessa Minard, of Absecon, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Nursing.

Stephanie Tomljanovic, of Absecon, earned a Associate in Science degree in General Studies with Honors.

Taylor Pietrolungo, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Arts degree in Liberal Arts/Child Development Child Care Option.

Tehmina Choudhry, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Science degree in Health Science.

Viktoriia Bobrova, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Science degree in Computer Information Systems.

Vilmarie Leon, of Absecon, earned a Associate in Science degree in General Studies.

William Bingham, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Nursing.

Emily Krayer, of Cape May Court House, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Nursing.

Jocelyn Sampson, of Clermont, earned a Associate in Science degree in Business Administration with High Honors.

Keri Libro, of Woodbine, earned a Associate in Arts degree in Liberal Arts/Psychology Option.

Patrick Gerhard, of Cape May Court House, earned a Associate in Science degree in Business Administration.

Lilirose Phillips, of Petersburg, earned a Associate in Science degree in Health Science with Honors.

Zachary Hewitt, of Woodbine, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Nursing.

Mia Watts, of Cape May Court House, earned a Associate in Science degree in Computer Information Systems with High Honors.

Allison Conley, of Cape May Court House, earned a Associate in Fine Arts degree in Fine Arts Studies with High Honors.

Kali Chew, of Rio Grande, earned a Associate in Science degree in General Studies.

Tyler Kirn, of Corbin City, earned a Associate in Science degree in General Studies with Honors.

Batanga Kiyimba, of Cape May Court House, earned a Associate in Science degree in Criminal Justice.

Jessica Bobkov, of Woodbine, earned a Associate in Arts degree in Liberal Arts/K-12 Education Option.

Moriah Sudan, of Cape May Court House, earned a Associate in Science degree in General Studies.

Janel Richardson, of Cape May Court House, earned a Associate in Science degree in Human Services.

Lauren Newbold, of Cape May Court House, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Media Studies with Honors.

Christopher Reitnauer, of Cape May Court House, earned a Associate in Science degree in General Studies.

Donald Teefy III, of Cape May Court House, earned a Associate in Science degree in Computer Information Systems with Honors.

Enid Dorrett Farina, of Cape May Court House, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Hospitality Management.

Lucille Rowe, of Cape May Court House, earned a Associate in Arts degree in Liberal Arts.

Michael Breslin, of Cape May Court House, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Nursing.

Samuel Scarcelli, of Cape May Court House, earned a Associate in Science degree in Engineering with Honors.

Mya Boyle, of Woodbine, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Radiologic Technology.

Matthew Rogowski, of Woodbine, earned a Associate in Science degree in Criminal Justice.

Olivia Albrecht, of Woodbine, earned a Associate in Science degree in Health Science.

Holly Cloer, of Cape May Court House, earned a Associate in Science degree in Criminal Justice with High Honors.

Denise Zaleski, of Rio Grande, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Nursing.

Benjamin Blankenship, of Woodbine, earned a Associate in Science degree in Business Administration.

Benessa Harrison, of Cape May Court House, earned a Associate in Science degree in General Studies.

Taneisha Jones, of Cape May Court House, earned a Associate in Science degree in Criminal Justice.

Taya Johnson, of Cape May Court House, earned a Associate in Science degree in Business Administration.

Ashley Leaming, of Cape May Court House, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Nursing.

Abigail Lynch, of Cape May Court House, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Nursing.

Ava Frie, of Woodbine, earned a Associate in Science degree in General Studies with Honors.

Nicole Seningen, of Woodbine, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Radiologic Technology with High Honors.

Alyssa Carroll, of Cape May Court House, earned a Associate in Science degree in Health Science.

Anthony Lopizzo, of Cape May Court House, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Technical Studies/Computer Technician Option.

Jamy Lennon, of Cape May Court House, earned a Associate in Science degree in Business Administration with High Honors.

John Lim, of Cape May Court House, earned a Associate in Science degree in General Studies with High Honors.

Robert Maschio, of Cape May Court House, earned a Associate in Science degree in General Studies.

Thomas Burns, of Cape May Court House, earned a Associate in Science degree in Health Science.

Camryn Seitz, of Rio Grande, earned a Associate in Arts degree in Psychology.

Ashley Monaghan, of Cape May Court House, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Nursing.

Paris Martinez, of Rio Grande, earned a Associate in Science degree in General Studies with High Honors.

Brittany Miller, of Cape May Court House, earned a Associate in Science degree in General Studies.

Ayala Harrison, of Rio Grande, earned a Associate in Science degree in Criminal Justice.

Anisha Chhotalal, of Cape May Court House, earned a Associate in Science degree in Human Services.

Jaclyn Redmond, of Cape May Court House, earned a Associate in Arts degree in Liberal Arts/K-12 Education Option.

Sumer Schofield, of Cape May Court House, earned a Associate in Science degree in General Studies.

Giavanna Ginyard, of Rio Grande, earned a Associate in Science degree in General Studies.

Drew McClure, of Cape May Court House, earned a Associate in Science degree in General Studies.

Manan Patel, of Rio Grande, earned a Associate in Science degree in Health Science.

David Heacock, of Cape May Court House, earned a Associate in Science degree in Criminal Justice with High Honors.

Jack Cleffi, of Cape May Court House, earned a Associate in Science degree in General Studies with High Honors.

Justin Trowbridge, of Woodbine, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Business Administration with Honors.

Candace Young, of Cape May Court House, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Nursing.

Emily Hrynoweski, of Cape May Court House, earned a Associate in Arts degree in Liberal Arts/K-12 Education Option.

Emily Mendel, of Cape May Court House, earned a Associate in Science degree in Business Administration with Honors.

Kyli Wolfson, of Woodbine, earned a Associate in Arts degree in Liberal Arts/English Option with High Honors.

Monica Morales, of Cape May Court House, earned a Associate in Science degree in General Studies with Honors.

