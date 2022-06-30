ACCC graduations

Atlantic Cape Community College spring 2022 graduates
Brittany Stebbins, of Somers Point, earned a Associate in Arts degree in Preschool-Grade 3 Education Option.
Khalil Johnson, of Somers Point, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Culinary Arts.
Kimberly Greller, of Somers Point, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Nursing.
Nicole Barbella, of Northfield, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Technical Studies.
Victoria Meade, of Northfield, earned a Associate in Science degree in General Studies.
Meredith Bradley, of Linwood, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Nursing.
Caitlin McNulty, of Somers Point, earned a Associate in Science degree in Business Administration with Honors.
Morgan Howard, of Northfield, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Nursing.
Maria Vazquez, of Somers Point, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Nursing.
Ciany Reyes, of Northfield, earned a Associate in Science degree in Health Science.
Dara Mencia-Moreno, of Northfield, earned a Associate in Science degree in Business Administration.
Grace Festa, of Northfield, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Culinary Arts/Baking and Pastry Option.
Edward Leap, of Linwood, earned a Associate in Science degree in General Studies with High Honors.
Lilyella Kern, of Somers Point, earned a Associate in Science degree in General Studies.
Braden Garth, of Northfield, earned a Associate in Science degree in Engineering.
Grace Mozitis, of Linwood, earned a Associate in Arts degree in Liberal Arts/K-12 Education Option with High Honors.
Conner Juckett, of Northfield, earned a Associate in Science degree in General Studies.
Erika Ortiz, of Somers Point, earned a Associate in Science degree in Human Services.
Amanda Wolfenden, of Somers Point, earned a Associate in Science degree in General Studies with High Honors.
Madelyn Sacco, of Somers Point, earned a Associate in Arts degree in Psychology with High Honors.
Emily Skorseth, of Northfield, earned a Associate in Science degree in General Studies.
Samantha Maga, of Linwood, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Nursing.
Ryan Pelikan, of Somers Point, earned a Associate in Science degree in Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Addictions Counseling with Honors.
Sheila Godfrey, of Somers Point, earned a Associate in Arts degree in Liberal Arts/K-12 Education Option.
Theresa Zentmeyer, of Linwood, earned a Associate in Science degree in General Studies.
Lyla Lamkin, of Somers Point, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Nursing.
Christine Jewell, of Somers Point, earned a Associate in Science degree in Health Science.
Dawn Rothman, of Linwood, earned a Associate in Science degree in Business Administration.
Daniel Summers, of Northfield, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Hospitality Management.
Jon Disidori, of Linwood, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Computer Programming.
Ian McGill, of Somers Point, earned a Associate in Arts degree in Studio Art with Honors.
Riley Murray, of Northfield, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Media Studies with Honors.
Patrick Butler, of Somers Point, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Nursing with Honors.
Christian Gansert, of Linwood, earned a Associate in Science degree in Criminal Justice with Honors.
Stacey Mendoza Lorenzo, of Northfield, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Nursing.
Carly Decker, of Somers Point, earned a Associate in Science degree in General Studies.
Elena Murillo, of Somers Point, earned a Associate in Arts degree in Liberal Arts/Child Development Child Care Option with Honors.
Elizabeth Little, of Northfield, earned a Associate in Science degree in General Studies with Honors.
Kerwitch Pierre, of Somers Point, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Nursing.
Madeline Smith, of Linwood, earned a Associate in Science degree in General Studies with High Honors.
Madison Souder, of Somers Point, earned a Associate in Science degree in Biomedical Science with High Honors.
Marrisa Rodriguez, of Somers Point, earned a Associate in Science degree in Human Services.
Monica Washington, of Somers Point, earned a Associate in Science degree in General Studies.
Randi Akers, of Northfield, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Nursing.
Tiana Diaz, of Somers Point, earned a Associate in Arts degree in Preschool to Grade 3 Education.
Andrew Chillari Jr., of Ventnor, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Nursing.
Sayali Patil, of Ventnor, earned a Associate in Science degree in Biomedical Science with High Honors.
Hannah Bychick, of Margate, earned a Associate in Science degree in General Studies.
Arri Hutt, of Ventnor, earned a Associate in Science degree in Business Administration.
Julius Hutt, of Ventnor, earned a Associate in Science degree in General Studies.
Matthew West, of Margate, earned a Associate in Science degree in General Studies with High Honors.
Alba Rosario, of Ventnor, earned a Associate in Science degree in Business Administration.
Juan Zuleta, of Ventnor, earned a Associate in Science degree in General Studies.
Francis Tedeschi, of Margate, earned a Associate in Science degree in Business Administration.
Zachary Ostroff, of Margate, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Nursing.
Sam Amir, of Longport, earned a Associate in Arts degree in Psychology.
Gregory McLaughlin, of Ventnor, earned a Associate in Science degree in Aviation Studies with Honors.
Clara Lora Mena, of Ventnor, earned a Associate in Science degree in General Studies.
Abhishak Chakraborty, of Ventnor, earned a Associate in Science degree in Computer Information Systems.
Andrew Freeto, of Margate, earned a Associate in Science degree in Criminal Justice.
Anthony Bongiorno, of Margate, earned a Associate in Science degree in Criminal Justice.
Dennis Cardona, of Ventnor, earned a Associate in Science degree in General Studies.
Thalia Leary, of Ventnor, earned a Associate in Science degree in Business Administration.
Tyler Shaw, of Ocean View, earned a Associate in Science degree in Business Administration.
Savannah Lee, of Brigantine, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Nursing.
Danielle Leehan, of Brigantine, earned a Associate in Science degree in General Studies.
Carly Walsh, of Brigantine, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Nursing with Honors.
Luis Carbajal, of Brigantine, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Office Systems Technology.
Kristi Newswanger, of Brigantine, earned a Associate in Arts degree in Studio Art with High Honors.
Morgan McDermott, of Brigantine, earned a Associate in Science degree in Business Administration.
Adam Cohen, of Brigantine, earned a Associate in Science degree in Criminal Justice with Honors.
Heaven Lee, of Brigantine, earned a Associate in Arts degree in Liberal Arts/English Option.
Alessia Ross-Terrigino, of Brigantine, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Hospitality Management with Honors.
Jordan Mozelle, of Brigantine, earned a Associate in Science degree in General Studies.
Brooke Volpe, of Brigantine, earned a Associate in Science degree in Health Science with High Honors.
Christi Curau, of Brigantine, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Business Administration.
Jake Speidel, of Brigantine, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Media Studies with High Honors.
Manolo Franco-Giraldo, of Brigantine, earned a Associate in Science degree in Business Administration with Honors.
Xochitl Arellano, of Brigantine, earned a Associate in Science degree in General Studies.
Joseph Santiago, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Science degree in General Studies.
Paula Cardona, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Arts degree in Preschool-Grade 3 Education Option with Honors.
Reniza Jeidree Cuartocruz, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Nursing.
Wendy Kare, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Science degree in Criminal Justice.
Margaret Birkbeck, of Absecon, earned a Associate in Science degree in Health Science.
Marco Miranda, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Science degree in Computer Information Systems.
Eliana Cochran, of Absecon, earned a Associate in Arts degree in Preschool to Grade 3 Education.
Brianna Dendler, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Nursing.
Daniel Carney, of Absecon, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Nursing.
Adam Giberson, of Port Republic, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Nursing.
Anaisa Gould, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Culinary Arts.
Kyle Goldman, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Computer Systems Support with Honors.
Edwina Escobar, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Arts degree in Liberal Arts/Secondary Education Option.
Nina Wall, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Fine Arts degree in Fine Arts Studies.
Ruth Ruiz Romero, of Absecon, earned a Associate in Science degree in Human Services.
Meghan Casey, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Science degree in General Studies with High Honors.
Nicolas Pena-Carrillo, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Science degree in Aviation Studies.
Aisha Wain, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Science degree in Health Science with Honors.
Bria Donnell, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Science degree in Human Services.
Marian Padayhag, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Science degree in General Studies.
Lailanie Miranda, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Science degree in Business Administration.
Adriana Carrelli, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Science degree in General Studies with Highest Honors.
Emily Billings, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Science degree in General Studies with Honors.
Nayeli Diaz, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Arts degree in Liberal Arts/K-12 Education Option.
Carly McBride, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Science degree in Business Administration.
John Rey Ogatis, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Nursing.
Tynan Hand, of Absecon, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Media Studies.
Rafath Osmany, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Arts degree in Liberal Arts/K-12 Education Option.
Casey Foresta, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Science degree in Criminal Justice.
Elo Hernandez, of Absecon, earned a Associate in Science degree in Criminal Justice.
Cristina Pondevida, of Absecon, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Nursing.
George Mauroff Jr., of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Science degree in General Studies with Honors.
Soleil Yakita, of Absecon, earned a Associate in Arts degree in Liberal Arts/English Option with High Honors.
Thao Huynh, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Nursing.
Victoria Axelsson, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Science degree in Engineering with Highest Honors.
Anthony Bhagwandeen, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Computer Systems Support with High Honors.
Gavin Mattson, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Air Traffic Control Terminal.
Jameera Vazquez, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Science degree in Human Services.
Jorge Gonzales, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Science degree in Computer Information Systems with Honors.
Megan Attig, of Absecon, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Nursing.
Alyssa Blanda, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Science degree in General Studies.
Anthony Guerrera, of Absecon, earned a Associate in Science degree in Business Administration.
Bhavikbhai Tailor, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Science degree in Engineering.
Juliana Cox, of Absecon, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Nursing.
Kyle Schaffer, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Science degree in Business Administration.
Sandra Chavez-Victoria, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Science degree in Human Services.
Stephano Bustamante, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Arts degree in Psychology.
Gabriella Penate, of Absecon, earned a Associate in Science degree in General Studies with Highest Honors.
Katie Ketschek, of Port Republic, earned a Associate in Science degree in General Studies with Honors.
Jaric Abadinas, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Science degree in Engineering with High Honors.
Bryanna Barrett, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Science degree in General Studies.
Jose Lopez Rodriguez, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Science degree in Business Administration.
Kristin Vola, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Science degree in Health Science.
Natalie Salgado-George, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Science degree in Health Science.
Christian Hunt, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Science degree in General Studies with High Honors.
Amanda Noona, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Nursing.
Benjamin Kucera, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Science degree in General Studies with High Honors.
Naomi Cox, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Science degree in General Studies.
Francisco Rivera III, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Science degree in Criminal Justice with Honors.
Samantha Brown, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Nursing with Honors.
Tatum Boehm, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Nursing with High Honors.
Jeffrey Ropiecki Jr., of Port Republic, earned a Associate in Science degree in Aviation Studies.
Matthew McNabb, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Arts degree in Liberal Arts/K-12 Education Option with High Honors.
Shakira Bell, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Science degree in Human Services.
Maria Mejia-Izcoa, of Absecon, earned a Associate in Science degree in General Studies with Highest Honors.
Alexander Musitano, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Arts degree in Liberal Arts/K-12 Education Option with Honors.
Anderson Martinez, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Nursing.
Aniekeme Ukpe, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Arts degree in Psychology.
Avi Desai, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Science degree in Criminal Justice with Honors.
Capri Hicks, of Absecon, earned a Associate in Arts degree in Studio Art.
Fehmeedah Khan, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Arts degree in Liberal Arts/K-12 Education Option.
Gary Luc, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Nursing.
Jocelyn Yarrow, of Absecon, earned a Associate in Science degree in Health Science with Honors.
Khushi Shah, of Absecon, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Nursing.
Kyle Bronco, of Absecon, earned a Associate in Arts degree in Communication.
Ludovico Menegon, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Media Studies.
Maitri Patel, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Nursing with High Honors.
Melanie Pe-a, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Arts degree in Liberal Arts/Psychology Option.
Nathalia Gomez-Artica, of Absecon, earned a Associate in Science degree in Biomedical Science with High Honors.
Nickolas Walker, of Absecon, earned a Associate in Science degree in Criminal Justice.
Onessa Minard, of Absecon, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Nursing.
Stephanie Tomljanovic, of Absecon, earned a Associate in Science degree in General Studies with Honors.
Taylor Pietrolungo, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Arts degree in Liberal Arts/Child Development Child Care Option.
Tehmina Choudhry, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Science degree in Health Science.
Viktoriia Bobrova, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Science degree in Computer Information Systems.
Vilmarie Leon, of Absecon, earned a Associate in Science degree in General Studies.
William Bingham, of Galloway Township, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Nursing.
Emily Krayer, of Cape May Court House, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Nursing.
Jocelyn Sampson, of Clermont, earned a Associate in Science degree in Business Administration with High Honors.
Mia Watts, of Cape May Court House, earned a Associate in Science degree in Computer Information Systems with High Honors.
Allison Conley, of Cape May Court House, earned a Associate in Fine Arts degree in Fine Arts Studies with High Honors.
Kali Chew, of Rio Grande, earned a Associate in Science degree in General Studies.
Batanga Kiyimba, of Cape May Court House, earned a Associate in Science degree in Criminal Justice.
Moriah Sudan, of Cape May Court House, earned a Associate in Science degree in General Studies.
Janel Richardson, of Cape May Court House, earned a Associate in Science degree in Human Services.
Lauren Newbold, of Cape May Court House, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Media Studies with Honors.
Christopher Reitnauer, of Cape May Court House, earned a Associate in Science degree in General Studies.
Donald Teefy III, of Cape May Court House, earned a Associate in Science degree in Computer Information Systems with Honors.
Enid Dorrett Farina, of Cape May Court House, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Hospitality Management.
Lucille Rowe, of Cape May Court House, earned a Associate in Arts degree in Liberal Arts.
Michael Breslin, of Cape May Court House, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Nursing.
Samuel Scarcelli, of Cape May Court House, earned a Associate in Science degree in Engineering with Honors.
Holly Cloer, of Cape May Court House, earned a Associate in Science degree in Criminal Justice with High Honors.
Denise Zaleski, of Rio Grande, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Nursing.
Benessa Harrison, of Cape May Court House, earned a Associate in Science degree in General Studies.
Taneisha Jones, of Cape May Court House, earned a Associate in Science degree in Criminal Justice.
Taya Johnson, of Cape May Court House, earned a Associate in Science degree in Business Administration.
Ashley Leaming, of Cape May Court House, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Nursing.
Abigail Lynch, of Cape May Court House, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Nursing.
Alyssa Carroll, of Cape May Court House, earned a Associate in Science degree in Health Science.
Anthony Lopizzo, of Cape May Court House, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Technical Studies/Computer Technician Option.
Jamy Lennon, of Cape May Court House, earned a Associate in Science degree in Business Administration with High Honors.
John Lim, of Cape May Court House, earned a Associate in Science degree in General Studies with High Honors.
Robert Maschio, of Cape May Court House, earned a Associate in Science degree in General Studies.
Thomas Burns, of Cape May Court House, earned a Associate in Science degree in Health Science.
Camryn Seitz, of Rio Grande, earned a Associate in Arts degree in Psychology.
Ashley Monaghan, of Cape May Court House, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Nursing.
Paris Martinez, of Rio Grande, earned a Associate in Science degree in General Studies with High Honors.
Brittany Miller, of Cape May Court House, earned a Associate in Science degree in General Studies.
Ayala Harrison, of Rio Grande, earned a Associate in Science degree in Criminal Justice.
Anisha Chhotalal, of Cape May Court House, earned a Associate in Science degree in Human Services.
Jaclyn Redmond, of Cape May Court House, earned a Associate in Arts degree in Liberal Arts/K-12 Education Option.
Sumer Schofield, of Cape May Court House, earned a Associate in Science degree in General Studies.
Giavanna Ginyard, of Rio Grande, earned a Associate in Science degree in General Studies.
Drew McClure, of Cape May Court House, earned a Associate in Science degree in General Studies.
Manan Patel, of Rio Grande, earned a Associate in Science degree in Health Science.
David Heacock, of Cape May Court House, earned a Associate in Science degree in Criminal Justice with High Honors.
Jack Cleffi, of Cape May Court House, earned a Associate in Science degree in General Studies with High Honors.
Candace Young, of Cape May Court House, earned a Associate in Applied Science degree in Nursing.
Emily Hrynoweski, of Cape May Court House, earned a Associate in Arts degree in Liberal Arts/K-12 Education Option.
Emily Mendel, of Cape May Court House, earned a Associate in Science degree in Business Administration with Honors.
Monica Morales, of Cape May Court House, earned a Associate in Science degree in General Studies with Honors.