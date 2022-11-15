 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Academy of Culinary Arts holds fundraising dinner

  • 0
111522-pac-hom-acccdinnerphoto2.jpg

Atlantic Cape Community College’s Italy Dinner raises funds to send student to Italy to study authentic Italian cooking.

 ATLANTIC CAPE

COMMUNITY

COLLEGE

photos,

CRAIG

MATTHEWS, PROVIDED

MAYS LANDING — Atlantic Cape Community College’s Academy of Culinary Arts held its Italy Dinner fundraiser Nov. 8 at Careme’s. The event raises funds for the school’s study abroad program and 17-day educational cuisine and culture trip to Italy next year.

The event included dinner provided by the Academy’s students and an auction, featuring four authentic Italian cuisine packages.

Culinary students that attend the 17-day Italy excursion from May 23 to June 8, 2023 will take part in authentic Italian cooking classes, trips to wineries, an olive oil production facility and more.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News