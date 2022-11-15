Academy of Culinary Arts holds fundraising dinner

MAYS LANDING — Atlantic Cape Community College’s Academy of Culinary Arts held its Italy Dinner fundraiser Nov. 8 at Careme’s. The event raises funds for the school’s study abroad program and 17-day educational cuisine and culture trip to Italy next year.

The event included dinner provided by the Academy’s students and an auction, featuring four authentic Italian cuisine packages.

Culinary students that attend the 17-day Italy excursion from May 23 to June 8, 2023 will take part in authentic Italian cooking classes, trips to wineries, an olive oil production facility and more.